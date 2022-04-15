Easter: Bauchi Gov Felicitates Christians as FRSC Deploys 858 Marshals to Keep Safe Roads

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has felicitated Christian brothers and sisters in the state on the occasion of this year’s Good Friday and Easter Monday celebrations, urging them to give special thanks to God for making it possible for them to witness and celebrate the period.

This is just as Bauchi State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed a total of 858 personnel made of Regular and Special Marshals in line with its commitment towards ensuring an accident -free Easter celebrations.

In his Easter message to Christian community in Bauchi, the governor recalled that, in his life time, Jesus Christ preached peace, honesty, love for one another and above all the fear of God and therefore enjoined them to imbibe these virtues and put them into practice irrespective of their religious inclinations.

He called on Christian brothers and sisters to put into practice the lessons of Jesus Christ which teaches patience and self-denial from all sinful acts and as well appealed for sober reflection and self-evaluation by all to reflect on their dealings with their creator and as human beings to ensure they remain on the right path of prosperity.

The governor call on the people of the state to bury any ethnic , religious or political differences and live in peace and harmony with one another as Bauchi State and the nation as a whole need continuous prayer to overcome their myriad of challenges .

Governor Bala Mohammed used the opportunity to thank the people of Bauchi State for their perseverance and understanding over the economic difficulties being experienced, which according to the Governor is a national problem and should be seen as a temporary set back and as people known for resilience , Nigerians would overcome the difficulty in no distant future .

“The primary objective of a responsible Government is to ensure security of lives and property of its citizens. Let me therefore reiterate the irrevocable commitment of the Bauchi State Government to the maintenance of law and order . To this end , we have taken all measures to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people of the State.

He then appeal for continued support and cooperation of citizens with the government in its efforts to ensure a peaceful Bauchi State which we can all be proud of.

Meanwhile, FRSC has deployment exercise tagged ‘2022 Easter Special Patrol Operations’ will run from 13th to 20th of April 2022 and it will cover all the routes across the state.

The Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi said that there will be six Ambulances and one heavy duty Tow Truck that will be patrolling the routes to attend to emergency situations.

He also stated that the Station Offices in the 20 LGAs of the State have been fully activated to ensure prompt response to Road Traffic Issues, clear obstructions, roads traffic crashes (RTC), public enlightenment (PE) and traffic control .

The sector commander added that two road side clinics have been set up to manage RTC victims and the immediate community where they are stationed.

He also said that five help areas have been positioned in all the routes in and out of Bauchi State.

To achieve the set objectives, an aggressive public enlightenment, effective utilisation of media, local associations , community and religious leaders remains major stakeholders in this crusade of safety during and after the festival.

Abdullahi then assured that operations activities will remain 24/7 throughout the seven days of the programme.

