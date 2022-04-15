2023: Falana, Iyere, Utomi, Others Demand Electronic Voting System

Oluchi Chibuzor

As the electioneering process gathers momentum, renowned human rights activist, Femi Falana, alongside Prof. Pat Utomi and Kennedy Iyere have stressed the need for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adopt an electronic voting system in the 2023 election.

Speaking at the unveiling of the 40 million ballots movement, a youth-driven network in Lagos recently, Falana urged the nation to take full advantage of the benefits of technology in making it easier for the electorates to vote.

While saying it was not just enough to campaign for registration, he equally called on the group to also educate people that are registering.

According to him, even though the President had signed the electoral law it was not just enough to have the law, but also a mechanism that would sanction those who undermine the electoral processes.

“We have always had electoral laws in Nigeria, but impunity has continued because there is no sanction for impunity.

“The Senate has passed the electoral offenses Tribunal Act, the House of Representatives has not passed it. So we must demand from here that if we want to have credible elections, those who steal ballot papers, ballot boxes, unleash violence, kill people before, during election and after must be prosecuted in this country.

“And unless you do that, thugs will continue, you may register and they will continue to make a mockery of the electoral process. That is why we must insist with effect from 2023 elections.”

For the President and Chief Executive of Youths Off The Street Initiative and Convener of the 40 Million Ballots Movement, Iyere, the motive was about removing youths from the streets and making them become responsible.

He added: “40 million ballots is a revolutionary way of wrestling power from the wrong hands in 2023. If we do not do this and reclaim the power they have stolen from us to elect our own political leaders, they will still impose on us in 2023 and beyond.”

He stated that, “Nigeria has been mis-governed recklessly

and it seems no hope is in view. Do we just stay back and watch these people

destroy us completely? The answer is no.

“We must take our political destiny into our hands ahead of the 2023 general elections. You see the drama, movies, the way things are going; the high power play, games of deceit, the way people are pursuing tickets for the APC and PDP as if once you have clinched that ticket automatically you are the next president.”

For the former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Muiz Banire, his expectation was that the initiative would be able to transform their traditional struggle into a civilized struggle in order to enthrone sanity into the political system.

On his part, Utomi said: “We are in a great watershed point in the history of our country and it is really a point of to be or not to be. For 20 something years we have drifted in the jungle; 20 something years we found no direction.

“The thought therefore is how can we in democratic manner liberate ourselves. A very simple window can be found. It is therefore a duty for all citizens to awaken the Nigerian people that only if you will register and vote you can bring the kind of government that serves in the interest of the people.”

