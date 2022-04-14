Man City, Liverpool into Champions League Semis

Manchester City produced a mature and disciplined performance to hold off the challenge of Atletico Madrid – and set up a Champions League semi-final showdown with the Spanish side’s city rivals Real.

Knowing a clean sheet would be enough to seal the tie, City kept their cool in the face of a hostile home crowd and intimidation from a physical Atleti side showing far more ambition than in the first leg.

Ilkay Gundogan could have made life much easier for Pep Guardiola’s men by slotting in from close range, instead of against the post in the first half.

But in the face of much-increased pressure and a home side pushing desperately for parity, City put up a resolute rearguard action to confirm their progression to the last four with the 1-0 advantage from the first leg.

Elsewhere, Liverpool remain in the hunt for an historic quadruple after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Benfica secured a two-legged Champions League semi-final against Villarreal.

Having established a 3-1 lead in Lisbon, Liverpool extended their advantage with Ibrahima Konate’s powerful 21st-minute header from a Kostas Tsimikas corner.

Benfica equalised through Goncalo Ramos’ excellent turn and finish, before Roberto Firmino’s two second-half goals – a tap-in followed by a volley – in front of the Kop looked to have put the Reds in control.

But after Roman Yaremchuk broke through to beat Alisson and make it 3-2 on the night, Darwin Nunez scored a late equaliser for the Reds to pull through on 6-4 aggregate.

