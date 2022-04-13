Umahi Hasn’t Dropped Presidential Ambition for Senate, Says Commissioner

Benjamin Nworie



Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barrister Uchenna Orji, has reiterated that the presidential ambition of the State Governor, David Umahi remains unwavering and alive in the hearts of Nigerians.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the commissioner described as mischievous, some publications on social media which alleged that Governor Umahi has dropped his presidential ambition for Senatorial position.

“Our attention has been drawn to a senseless falsehood being irresponsibly shared in social media platforms by opposition forces and mischievous minds who are idly making mendacious propaganda against the presidential ambition of the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Umahi”.

“Contrary to their cowardly fabrications against the well-thought and nationally accepted presidential ambition of Governor Umahi, we restate for the pleasure of progressive Nigerians home and in Diaspora, that the falsehood trending currently in social media that Governor Umahi has dropped his ambition for Senate is nothing but empty and vaunting architecture of political charlatans who are intimidated by the tall and admirable hallmarks of leadership excellence recorded by Governor Umahi and which has put him forward as a frontline Presidential material that can win the hearts of Nigerians in 2023 general election. Governor Umahi’s presidential ambition is unwavering and is alive in the hearts of Nigerians”.

“We advise the opposition forces and their agents to desist from all these fruitless and bizarre orchestrations against God’s servant and accomplished leader, for that is bringing more ostracism to their own organisms. We assure them that no matter the secrecy and potency of their plots, God will bring it to naught as we come in the name of God”, Orji said.

The commissioner also assured all that they would not hesitate to expose the identities of the paid jobbers and their principals who have taken to social media to escalate fake news and false information aimed at undermining the Presidential ambition of Governor Umahi.

“We are tracking and rounding up some of the paid political jobbers who are spreading this falsehood in notable WhatsApp platforms, including the owner of phone number +2250555891284 who was detailed by his paymasters to escalate the fake news in a WhatsApp platform called Congress for Civil Society,” he added.

Orji further urged the general public to discountenance the insinuation, stressing that Umahi would build Nigeria of our pride if elected president in 2023.

