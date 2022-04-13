Nasarawa CJ Signs Small Claims Court Creation Warrant

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Justice Aisha Aliyu, yesterday signed the Small Claims Court Creation Warrant for the establishment of special courts that would enable people easy access to justice in the state.

Justice Aliyu performed the signing ceremony in Lafia, stating that the Small Claims Court has brought particular support to the high court judges in the state.

She, however, said the Nasarawa State Judicial Commission would give the state magistrates a time frame, because according to her, “The Small Claims Court is a specialised court.

“We will not allow it to go the normal civil procedure way. We will not allow it to go on indefinitely, because if we do not give it a time frame, the aim of what we are trying to do will be defeated.

“Our jurisdiction deals a lot in land matters, chieftaincy, armed robbery, kidnaping, culpable homicide, and we are under pressure to decongest our prisons.”

Justice Aliyu, therefore, concluded that since the Nasarawa State judicial system had found avenues of relief like the Small Claims Court, the judiciary would wrap up the Small Claims Court eagerly so that it can decongest its dockets from these cases.

In a remark, the Vice President, Business Reform and Ease of Doing Business, Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency (NASIDA), Stella Ajige, said the Small Claims Court is in line with the state Governor Abdulallahi Sule’s mandate to make justice accessible to all in the state

“The benefits of the Small Claims Court include but not limited to the promotion of effective case management and efficiency with the court system, speedy resolution of disputes, adoption of best court practices and fostering self-representations in small claims.

“This reform would help to enable the Nasarawa State business environment conducive for more growth and easy access to justice in the state,” she said.

