With Beere Play Production, Global Rights Reaffirms Women’s Rights

When the non-governmental organisation, Global Rights recently staged a command performance of the play, ‘Beere’ based on the historical tale of the Egba Women’s Revolt, the historical drama resonates with the renewed call for women’s quality and political participation in Nigeria. Yinka Olatunbosun reports

As a prelude to the drama ‘Beere‘, the Executive Director, Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu asked her audience if they pay taxes. That is a duty of every citizen and the basis for demanding accountability and good government from public service holders.

Thus, the play Beere tells the familiar story that has roots in Colonial Nigeria- a period that was marked by the civil rights movement that have shaped the history of Nigeria. Many young people today may be surprised to know that the women’s right to vote was fought for by a generation of women who did not stay silent in the face of tyranny.

Beere, a one-hour 30minutes long drama is a story of courage displayed by Egba women in resisting the corrupt and oppressive taxation that was instituted by the colonial government under the watch of the traditional ruler of Egbaland, Alake. The Egba Women’s revolt which began in 1946, ended in 1947 and was described as one of the longest sustained as well as most impactful protests led by women.

Baiyewu, whose mother was a part of this movement in history, recounted the story in a dramatic form by superimposing her conversation with her mother on the backdrop of a history of struggle. The story starts with a contemporary plot of a mother and her daughter who are in a solemn conversation about Nigeria.

The talk is triggered by a series of events that reflect a systemic failure in governance: a fluctuating power supply and the loss of a family member- pregnant woman at the point of delivery. A lot of businesses depend on electricity to function and thrive but the cost of using alternative power supply has also impacted the surge in prices of goods and services.

The disillusioned lady at the opening scene of the drama is taken on a journey into the history of women activism for her to learn that the fight against systemic failure is not personal but collective. With attention to how Jennifer Osammor who played the role of Mrs Olufunmilayo Ransom Kuti mobilised the Egba women, one person at a time, the narrator shows the power of the word of mouth and mass education in procuring change.

The women depicted through the characters in the play believed that their economic roles were declining while their taxes were increasing. Additionally, they argued that until they were granted representation, they should not be required to pay taxes.

In the end, the Alake abdicated his throne and four women received seats at the local council while taxes were abolished. From the narrative, the lessons taught include the superiority of a rational decision above an emotional response in the pursuit of good governance.

The social realities in ‘Beere’ resonate with the recent protest by women for the sake of equality and political participation. Produced by Tope Sanni and directed by Kenneth Uphopho, the play is a reminder of the resilience and courage of women who fought for democracy, or the semblance of it that many enjoy today.

While reflecting on the play, the playwright and the Executive Director, Global Rights, Abiodun Bayeiwu said the story which she wrote 13 years ago is an integral part of her family’s story.

“We are not asking our parents where we came from. Tonight, when you get home, tell your children where you come from. Let me tell you the truth about this nation. We are brave people. We are Nigerians. The elections come up next and we will go back to the same struggles of 1946.

“Whether we have a nation after 2023 is up to you and I. I have told you the story as it was told to me. Tell the story, don’t let the generation who went out for the EndSARS protest feel like no one ever fought before them. The Egba women revolt was inspired by the Aba women riot. One movement has inspired another in this country,’’ she said.

While citing the examples of the human rights lawyer and pro-democracy advocate, Ayo Obe and others and their roles in the struggle against the military as well as the ‘Bring Back our Girls’ Movement, she argued that women are still not treated as full citizens in Nigeria.

“We are back on the streets. A Nigerian man who marries a foreign wife can get citizenship for his wife but a Nigerian woman cannot do the same. I started by asking you what your taxes do for you other than to bring you misery,’’ she said while urging the audience to transmit the message in the drama to other people in order to mobilise for women’s rights alongside the rights of every citizen to be respected and protected.

Quote

“The social realities in ‘Beere’ resonate with the recent protest by women for the sake of equality and political participation.. the play is a reminder of the resilience and courage of women who fought for democracy, or the semblance of it that many enjoy today”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

