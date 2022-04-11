Suzuki By CFAO Partners Fade To Promote Sustainability Practice In Nigeria

Kayode Tokede

To underscore its commitment to sustainable environmental practices in Nigeria, Suzuki by CFAO, a leading pioneer in automotive distribution in Nigeria, recently hosted a panel session at the Suzuki showroom in Lagos.

Themed; Going Green: Nigeria’s Path to Sustainable Development was organized in partnership with Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE), an international non-governmental organization committed to the prevention and control of environmental degradation and climate change, with an emphasis on desertification and desert encroachment.

Set out to create awareness about environmental issues affecting Nigeria. Its key objective is to engage stakeholders on possible policies and strategies that will enable stakeholders effectively tackle climate change.

In his remarks, the General Manager, CFAO Motors-Suzuki, Aissatou Diouf said: “I am delighted to have everyone here to deliberate on such an important part of our lives and our world generally.

“We understand that centring sustainability is the pathway forward. This event presents an opportunity to discuss and showcase the promotion of a green and eco-friendly environment in line with our 2050 net-zero carbon emission goal.”

Speaking earlier, the Founder of FADE Africa and Suzuki by CFAO ambassador, Dr Newton Jibunoh said: “My exploration going from London to Lagos exposed me to the environment. I saw the ills that plague us, and it changed my life. We need to dedicate ourselves to preserving the future, to be part of the solution, not the problem. Let’s start by planting a tree today.”

