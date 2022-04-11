Stanbic IBTC Urges SMEs to Digitise Products and Services

Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has urged small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria to digitise their products and services to drive business efficiency.

The call was made during the 2022 Enterprise Banking webinar organised by Stanbic IBTC, Themed ‘Your Business, Our Business: Accelerating Business Growth’, the webinar featured seasoned experts such as Head, Research, Stanbic IBTC Bank , Muyiwa Oni; Team Lead, Enterprise Banking, Stanbic IBTC, Remilekun Ishola; Solutions Manager, inq. Digital Nigeria, Philip Egbetho; Head, Enterprise Business Development, Stanbic IBTC, Ayodele Ojosipe and Business Strategist, Steve Harris.

Speaking on the need for SMEs to digitise products and services, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, stated that the integration of digital technology into businesses would help SMEs achieve greater business efficiency.

Addressing the issue of business growth, Team Lead, Enterprise Banking, Stanbic IBTC, Remilekun Ishola, said “One of our key objectives in the Business and Commercial Clients Division at Stanbic IBTC is to actively help businesses with financial solutions and funding that will accelerate their business and expand their capital base.”

Solutions Manager, inq. Digital Nigeria, Philip Egbetho, advocated for more businesses to digitise their products and services for better returns on investment.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

