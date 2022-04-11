Rick Ross in Lagos for ISL Easter Concert



By Vanessa Obioha



American rapper and music executive, Rick Ross, is set to return to Lagos on Thursday, April 14, for a scintillating Easter concert.

Organised by Immensum Music and Stellar International, the show dubbed, ‘Rick Ross Live In Lagos’, is set to take place at Eko Hotel and Suites.

According to the General Manager, Immensum Music, Tonye Ekine, “Immensum has been behind a lot of international artists who have visited Nigeria within the past six years. We are maximizing the impact this time, as we have partnered with Stellar International to create an evergreen experience that will significantly impact Africa’s showbiz scene. We have established a lot of distribution and publishing for several global acts and it is a no-brainer that we will take this step. With our vast network of partnerships with talent managers across the globe, we are very eager to begin this revolutionary journey.”

Head, Stellar International, Alkesh Thavrani added, “This partnership of monumental progress with Immensum Music is just the beginning of our many great initiatives to impact the African music industry. We are committed to ensuring a seamless experience for music lovers in Nigeria. We are tailoring our efforts towards making this as unforgettable as ever. We want Nigerians to have that sort of intrigue that people across other climes get when they see African acts; we are proud and confident in the African market.”

The rap maverick will share the stage with some of Africa’s finest acts including Davido, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, DJ Obi, The Cavemen, Fave, and DJ Yin among others.

