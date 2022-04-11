Nigeria in a War Situation, Says Ortom

George Okoh in Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has charged Christians in the country to rise up to their responsibilities, stating that “Nigeria is in a war situation “



He said Christians who are sitting on the fence saying that politics is dirty are wrong. Adding that they should step forward and take their positions and show interest to bring the country back on track.



“Now it is time for the validation of voters cards, let us mobilise our people to register so they can vote in the elections,” he said.



He acknowledged the contribution of the Church for the peace and survival of the country, stating, “if not for the prayers of the Church I would have been consumed. The prayers of the Church kept me.” The governor stated this at the weekend he received members of the Knight of St. Mulumba Abuja Ecclesiastical Council led by the Metro Grand Knight, Sir Michael Awuhe.



“God has given me uncommon courage. One with God is Majority. I have always stood for equity, fairness and justice. I am happy that I am executing the counsel of God over Benue State,” he said.



He stated that the Catholic Church has always stood out in their counsel to him which had been of immense benefits to him, pointing out that “their counsel have made me better”, he stated.

Ortom, who appreciated the Catholic Church for keeping faith with the work of God, described them as one of most organised Christian denominations.



He noted: “The clergies of the Church have remained committed to both the physical and spiritual needs of the people. The Catholic Church as the mother of all churches have preserved their doctrines.”



He encouraged Christians to ” to unite as a church and be prepared because terrorists have surrounded the country.”



Earlier in a remark, Michael, who intimated the governor about the activities of the body, commended him for standing for the oppressed and the downtrodden in the society.



He encouraged the governor to continue to do good despite challenges as the people will appreciate him more when he must have completed his tenure and left.



He explained that the Knight of St. Mulumba (KSM), which was instituted on June 15, 1953 by Catholic Bishops Conference, take care of the poor, defend the church and the clergy.



“We do so many things to uplift the plight of the downtrodden in the society,” he said.

