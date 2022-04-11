FG Empowers Producers of Assistive Technologies in FCT, 36 States

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Government has commenced the empowerment of identified local producers of assistive technologies in 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, at a workshop in Lokoja, said the programme is designed to ensure that millions of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) enjoy the right to independent living, inclusion and participation through local production of quality and affordable assistive devices.

The minister was represented by the Director Special Needs, Mrs. Nkechi Onwukwe. She said the Department of Special Needs was working in collaboration with partners to nurture and harness the potentials of PWDs as well as promoting activities that enhance their interaction, mainstreaming and empowerment for a more sustainable economic, social and political growth of the nation.

She said after the training the ministry will give a grant of N200,000 to local producers to expand and improve on the production of wheelchairs, prosthesis, crutches and other devices.

She noted that the cost of importing the devices was one of the reasons for encouraging local producers and quest of addressing inclusiveness among (PWDs) regarding provision of quality assistive devices and the development of entrepreneurial competencies to favourably compete in the business environment.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Fatima Kabir Buba, represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Aleni Emmanuel, said the programme will enhance the performance of stakeholders on how to move local producers to become major producers.

