FCTA to Liaise with Governors on Plan to Deport 1,000 Beggars





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The FCT Administration has said that the Minister of State FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, would hold talks with state governors before the repatriation of the projected 1,000 beggars to their states of origin.

The Secretary of the Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Ms. Hadiza Mohammed Kabir, disclosed this at the weekend after 150 beggars and destitute were evacuated from major streets of Abuja for constituting a nuisance to public peace.

The SDS officials in collaboration with the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Directorate of Road Traffic Services, FCT security department, and the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement evacuated beggars from the road following receipt of complaints about the menace.

The team picked up the beggars from streets in Maitama, Wuse II and Garki and other areas of the city.

They were later given Iftar meal to break their Ramadan fast in the evening, by the FCTA after profiling them.

“As you are seeing today, the minister has just sent a strong and sound warning through me as the leader of this team to them that they should go off the streets because we are coming out massively for them.

“The minister has already sent them food and drinks to eat and breakfast in the evening, but we are coming for them if they don’t leave the streets and stop begging on the streets of Abuja” Kabir, reaffirmed.

She also announced a ministerial pardon by the Minister of State for those evacuated during the weekend with a strong warning that they should not return back to the street.

