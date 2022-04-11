Bagudu: What Tinubu Told APC Governors

* Osinbajo’s declaration a betrayal of trust, says Tinubu support group

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Few hours after the declaration by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo for President, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with governors of the ruling party.

The meeting held at Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja had about 12 governors elected on the platform of the party in attendance.

While fielding questions from journalists after the meeting, Tinubu said he met with the governors to seek their support for his ambition.

He said, “My mission here is to seek collaboration, support and encouragement of my party, the APC, for my ambition to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as replacement for President Muhammadu Buhari after his tenure.”

Asked about the declaration for President by his (political) son (Osinbajo), Tinubu said, “I don’t have any son grown up enough to make such declaration.”

On his part, the Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said Tinubu told the governors about his intention to vie for presidency.

According to him, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this morning, met members of the Progressive Governors Forum where he stated what he had made public already -his intention to seek for the office of the President come 2023, which he has already announced publicly. He briefed us on his reasons, his thinking and his message.”

Bagudu noted that all the governors in attendance graciously came to listen to him.

He said Tinubu acknowledged the role of the Governors in the last convention of the party, where the governors steadied the party and helped produce a leadership that was accepted and widely acknowledged.

Bagudu added, “We appreciated his message and we will definitely discuss the message at one of our forum meetings.”

Asked if Osinbajo and Tinubu contesting was putting the governors in a tight corner, Bagudu said the governors appreciated the development because it was an indication that the ruling party had endeared itself to Nigerians.

He stated: “On the contrary, we appreciate our party because it has become a party that has endeared itself to Nigerians. We have many brilliant people in our party, some serving and some not serving.

“The fact that we have people in our party that expressed desire to lead the party into the highest office in an electoral contest shows how much this our party has resonated with Nigerians and our party members.

“For us, it is a hallmark of success that people are showing interest, but at the end of the day and because they are leaders of the party, they will always put the party’s interest at heart.”

On the fears that APC may adopt a consensus candidate for the Presidency, Bagudu stressed that the governors would always encourage the party to go for the best.

His words: “Don’t forget that in the 2015 presidential election primary, President Buhari contested against several others and it was a beautiful contest. There is nothing wrong. Members of the party always want to see consensus if it is possible but we are a democratic party.

“In our last convention, we had consensus in some of the offices and election in some others. There is always misrepresentation of consensus as if people are being snowballed into positions they would rather not take.”

Bagudu said the ruling party had done well, adding that Buhari has led the party very, while assuring that come 2023, Nigerians would see another President of the APC extraction.

Meanwhile, Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has described the declaration by the Vice President as a betrayal of trust.

TSG Head of Media, Mr. Tosin Adeyanju stated this on Monday while reacting to THISDAY enquiry.

The group noted that Osibanjo’s declaration did not portend any danger to Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Adeyanju said: “His declaration is a welcome development but a betrayal of trust to the political family he belongs to. However, he does not portend any threat to our camp.

“Our eyes are on the ball and we are counting our numbers. Our consultation continues, as our principal is meeting with governors of the party.”

The group was of the opinion that Osibanjo’s declaration would further strengthen internal democracy as party members look forward to a transparent primary.

“We are ready for primaries with any interested person because our principal is a true democrat,” he said

