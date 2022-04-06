NSCDC Arrest 14 Suspects over Illegal Petroleum Products in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested and paraded 14 suspects over dealings in illegal petroleum products.

Parading the suspects yesterday at the state headquarters of the agency, the NSCDC State Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olufemi Ayodele, said that the arrests were made possible following a marching order given by the State Commandant, Mr. Abu Tambuwal.

Ayodele said the state commandant had reiterated on his assumption of duty that the war against illegal bunkering in Rivers State is non-negotiable.

He noted that the command is currently under a new Sheriff in town with zero tolerance for all anti-government activities, most especially the act of sabotaging the economy of the Nation through vandalism of oil pipelines and illegal dealings in petroleum product.

He disclosed that the command also impounded four trucks, two wooden boats and four cars loaded with suspected illegally refined AGO.

The PRO stated: “The NSCDC Rivers State Command in its renewed vigour to eradicate the menace of oil pipeline vandalism and other offences in connection with illegal dealings in petroleum products has arrested and hereby parading these 14 Suspects named: Chinoso Anowo (35), Babagana Umaru (40), Victor Emeama (49), Ifeanyi Chinaka (42), Ndubisi Nwoji (41) and Echefulachi Okoro (33) and others for illegal dealings in petroleum products and transportation of petroleum products without haulage licences being offences punishable under the Miscellaneous Offences Act, law of the Federation 2004.”

According to him, “the first Suspect was arrested at Ada George Obio/Akpor Local Government Area with 18,000 litres capacity white Man Diesel Truck RIVERS MHA 435 XZ but a part of the content had been discharged before being apprehended by our operatives.

“The second suspect was arrested at Abua Junction, Ahoada East Local Government with a Truck NGL 141 XA in conveyance of 45,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) popularly called Diesel; from his confessional statement the truck was loaded at a dump in Ekporoho community in Ahoada East Local Government of Rivers State.

“Another truck, KADUNA MKA 701 ZF, conveying 40,000 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO was also impounded along Airport Road. Four (4) Suspects were further arrested along a truck with number plate Ebonyi ZLL A3 XY in conveyance of products used for construction of illegal refineries.”

He said that three suspects “Oluchukwu Nwachukwu (33), Uche Nwankwo (29), Chiwendu Onwenyisi (31) were also arrested with four cars conveying about four drums of suspected illegally refined AGO concealed in cellophane bags equivalent to 800 litres: a light grey coloured Toyota Camry with registration number IMO STATE AG 342 KGE, Blue Toyota Camry with registration number DELTA LEH 64 EX, a White Toyota Camry with registration number LAGOS LSD 58 BJ and a deep grey Toyota Camry Car with registration number RIVERS AM 25 BNY.

“They were all impounded at Airport Round About in Ikwerre Local Government Area. In addition Isaac Helliday (M) 39 years, Joseph Tambufo 50years, Wisdom Batubo (M) 35years and Felix Friday 32 years were arrested with two wooden boats loaded with suspected illegally refined AGO on waterways along Bakana River and Abonima wharf respectively.”

Reaffirming the command’s continuous synergy with relevant sister agencies, Ayodele hinted that all the suspects would definitely be charged to court at the expiration of thorough investigation.

He warned economic saboteurs in the state that they should either engage themselves in legal ventures or risk facing the full wrath of the law.

He called on the people of Rivers State to collaborate with the command by giving credible intelligence, noting that safeguarding critical national assets and infrastructure in the state is a collective responsibility.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

