New Super Eagles Head Coach to Emerge Next Week

After enduring the bitter side of Nigerian football fans following the inability of the Super Eagles to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has mandated its Technical and Development Sub-Committee to within the next five days recommend to the board names of gaffers for the senior national team.

This decision, is one of many moves, aimed at repositioning Nigerian football, in the communique issued after the federation’s Executive Committee in Abuja, yesterday.

The naming of new gaffers is to also extend to CHAN Eagles, the Under-20 (Flying Eagles) and the Under-17 Boys ((Golden Eaglets .

Qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire are starting in barely two months even as at no coaches for the Super Eagles.

Eguavoen and his assistants including Alloy Agu, Emmanuel Amuneke, Joseph Yobo, Paul Aigbogun, etc were blown away after Eagles lost out on away goal rule to Ghana and missed the cut for the trip to the World Cup in Doha.

The deadline for the submission will either be on Sunday or Tuesday next week depending on whether the five days cover all days of the week or just the working days.

