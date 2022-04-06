Moses Simon Nominated for 2022 Marc Vivien Foe Award

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian international, Moses Simon, was on Tuesday nominated for the Marc Vivien Foe Award 2022 in the French Ligue 1.

The prestigious award instituted in memory of the fallen Cameroonian player is awarded to the most outstanding African player in the topflight French Ligue 1.

Foe died in active service in 2003 aged 28 years.

The Nantes forward who has remained pivotal for club and country this term will be hoping to emulate such compatriots as Vincent Enyeama who won the award in 2014 and Victor Osimhen, a 2020 recipient of the award. Interestingly, both players won the award wearing the colours of Lille.

Congolese Gael Kakuta is the last recipient of the award as he was honored with the 2021 edition.

Aside Simon, 11 other African players in the Ligue 1 are also in the fray for the top award. Those in the running include; Abdelhamid Yunis (Reims/Morocco), Aguerd Nayef (Rennes/Morocco), Bayo Mohammed (Clermont Foot/Guinea), Boufal Soufiane (Angers/Morocco), Fofana Seko (Lens/Ivory Coast), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain/Senegal).

Others are; Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint- Germain/Morocco), Khazri Wahbi (Saint Ettiene/Tunisia), Lemina Mario Nice/Gabon), Toko- Ekambi Karl (Lyon/Cameroon) and Traore Hamari ( Rennes/Mali).

The Marc Vivien Foe Award is organised by Radio France International (RFI) and France 24, who will announced the 2022 edition winner on May, 16 2022. The winner is adjudged through votes cast by the members of the award jury.

