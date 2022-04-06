FG Committed to Promoting Local Production of Quality, Affordable Devices





Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The federal government has restated its commitment to continue to provide an enabling environment for the sustainability of the local producers to thrive.

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), Ms. Sadiya Umar Farouq, gave the assurance while speaking at the inauguration of a three-day capacity building workshop for Local Producers of Assistive Technologies (AT) in Lokoja yesterday.

Farouq said that the workshop was put together with the aim of ensuring that millions of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) enjoy the right to independent living, inclusion and participation through local production of quality and affordable assistive devices.

She explained that the workshop is to enlighten local producers on how best to maintain, develop and improve production; interact with successful producers; and ensure standardisation and quality control of production.

The minister, who was represented by the Director, Special Need Department, Mrs. Nkechi Onwukwe, said the cost of importing the devices was becoming high on the federal government and, therefore, need to look inwards.

She said: ”This can be achieved by encouraging our local producers to rise up to the occasion by challenging the status quo and deliver quality products that can match up with foreign ones.

”’Government is ready and would continue to provide enabling environment for the sustainability of our local producers to thrive.

”Our gathering here today is to enable us explore greater possibilities in our collective quest to addressing issues of inclusiveness among PWDs especially regarding provision of quality assistive devices.”

Farouq stressed that the workshop would enhance the development of their entrepreneurial competencies to enable them to compete favourably in the business environment.

She urged all stakeholders to ensure improved access to assistive devices to enable PWDs to participate more actively in societal activities and adapt positively to challenges of impairment.

”We must also change our attitudes on stereotypes towards persons with disabilities by promoting interventions that could enhance independent living for the development of healthy self-esteem,” Farouq said.

She noted that each of the identified local producers of assistive devices who participated in the training would be given a grant of N200,000 at the end of the workshop to boost their production.

The minister, therefore advised the beneficiaries to maximise the opportunities and efficiently utilise it to show the world that they could deliver on domestic need of assistive device in Nigeria.

She stressed that the ministry would also monitor to ensure proper utilisation of the fund.

In her remarks, the Kogi State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Ms. Fatima Buba, congratulated the beneficiaries and thanked the federal government for the gesture.

Buba, who was represented by the Ag. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Emmanuel Eleni, said the event symbolised commitment at all levels to ensure protection and advancement of PWDs to live independent life for all-inclusive national development.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

