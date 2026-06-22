Tinubu: Oyebanji’s Re-election Clear Vote of Confidence in Continuity, Stability, Devt

*Says winner made history as first gov in state to win election back-to-back

*Hails Ekiti voters for peaceful, orderly conduct

*Charges INEC to continue to invest in peaceful, free, fair, credible polls

*Oyebanji pledges humble service, as Bejide rejects result, alleges vote buying

*APC, Sanwo-Olu, Yahaya, Radda, Fayemi, Bamidele greet Ekiti governor

*Yiaga Africa validates results, HURIWA decries violence, alleged vote-buying

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe, Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti and Francis Sardauna in Katsina

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, rejoiced with Governor Biodun Oyebanji on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, saying his re-election is a clear vote of confidence in continuity, stability, and people-centred governance.

Tinubu, in a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, hailed the people of Ekiti State for their peaceful and orderly conduct, and for reposing their trust in Oyebanji, who was the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president commended law enforcement agencies for maintaining law and order.

He charged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue to invest in the conduct of peaceful, free, fair, and credible elections, as the country moved towards another off-cycle governorship poll in Osun State in August, and general election next year.

Oyebanji described his election for a second term as a fresh call to service, promising to govern Ekiti State with courage, compassion, humility, and the fear of God.

However, the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ambassador Dare Bejide, rejected the outcome of the election, alleging widespread vote-buying, over-voting, and other irregularities.

But APC congratulated Oyebanji on his re-election, in a statement by the party’s

National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

The governor was also hailed by his colleague-governors from APC.

Yiaga Africa confirmed that INEC’s official results for the Ekiti State governorship election aligned with its own independent tally, but raised red flags over widespread vote-buying and inconsistencies in voter turnout data.

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), too, condemned reported cases of violence, voter intimidation, and vote-buying that characterised the Ekiti State governorship election and several by-elections.

Nonetheless, Tinubu stated, “With his overwhelming victory in the election, Oyebanji has emerged as the first governor in the history of Ekiti State to win re-election back-to-back.”

The president said Oyebanji’s first term was marked by significant strides in infrastructure, agriculture, youth employment, education, healthcare, and rural development under the BAO agenda.

“The renewed mandate is therefore a clear vote of confidence in continuity, stability, and people-centred governance,” he said, urging Oyebanji to remain magnanimous in victory and carry all Ekiti people along as he consolidates on his achievements in the next four years.

Tinubu also commended all those who contested the election with the governor for exercising their democratic rights, saying it is now time to rally round Oyebanji in the task of taking Ekiti to the next level of governance.

The president reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to partnering Ekiti State Government to deliver more dividends of democracy and accelerate the Renewed Hope Agenda across Nigeria.

He prayed for God’s wisdom, strength, and good health for Oyebanji as he continued to serve the people of Ekiti State.

Oyebanji Pledges Humble Service, as Bejide Rejects Result, Alleges Vote-buying

Governor Biodun Oyebanji said his re-election was a fresh call to service, and promised to govern with courage, compassion, humility, and the fear of God.

Oyebanji, who was declared winner of the governorship election by INEC, said the renewed mandate placed a greater burden of responsibility on his administration to deliver more development and improve the welfare of the people.

The governor expressed appreciation to Ekiti people for their confidence in his government, saying he understands the weight of expectations that come with the overwhelming support given him in the election.

He stated, “I have a proper understanding of the responsibility that this victory has placed on my shoulders. It is a responsibility of service — service to the people of Ekiti State. I want to assure our people that we will continue to serve them with courage, compassion, humility and the fear of God.”

Oyebanji said his administration would continue to implement the state’s development agenda, while remaining open to new ideas and emerging priorities that can advance the growth and progress of the state.

According to him, the government already has a development blueprint that would guide its second-term programmes, and the focus would remain the comprehensive implementation of policies designed to benefit residents across the state.

However, Bejide, in his reaction to the election, said he and his party would not accept the result. He insisted that the exercise was not credible.

The ADC candidate alleged that vote-buying was carried out openly in several polling units, in addition to extensive cases of over-voting, alteration of results, and intimidation of voters and party supporters.

“My immediate reaction is to reject the result in its entirety because, in my view, the exercise conducted yesterday was not credible,” Bejide said.

He alleged that political appointees and a serving senator brought thugs and security personnel to some polling units, including his own, creating what he described as a tense atmosphere.

Bejide further alleged that security personnel failed to take meaningful action despite being alerted to incidents of vote-buying and voter inducement in some locations.

He said ADC was still collating results from polling units and would determine its next line of action after reviewing the available evidence.

“We are currently collating the results available to us. Once we receive and analyse all the polling unit results, we will brief our party members and decide on the appropriate course of action,” he stated.

APC Congratulates Oyebanji

APC congratulated Oyebanji on his re-election as Governor of Ekiti State.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement, said Oyebanji’s victory was epic as he became the first incumbent governor to win re-election in the state’s contemporary democratic history.

Morka added that the win was a loud demonstration of the confidence of Ekiti people in Oyebanji, his visionary leadership, people-centred policies, and unflinching commitment to the development and progress of the state.

Morka stated, “We applaud the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and all oversight stakeholders whose dedication and professionalism contributed to the successful conduct of the election.”

The ruling party commended the people of Ekiti State for their peaceful conduct and enthusiastic participation throughout the electoral process.

Morka said APC remained exceedingly grateful for the people’s steadfast support, and endorsement of the party, its policies and progressive ideals.

The party expressed confidence that Oyebanji’s second term would deliver more development and improved living conditions for the people, as he expanded the achievement of President Bola Tinubu’s transformative Renewed Hope Agenda in the state.

Sanwo-Olu: 83.54 Per Cent of Total Votes Cast is Testament to Oyebanji’s Popularity

Governor of Lagos State and Chairman of South-West Governors Forum, Mr. Babjide Sanwo-Olu, congratulated Oyebanji on his re-election on Saturday in a landslide.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, praised the Ekiti State electorate for a peaceful conduct and for making the ruling APC their choice party.

Sanwo-Olu said Oyebanji’s landslide victory in the entire 16 local government areas of the state, with 83.54 per cent of the total votes cast, was a testament to his popularity and APC’s approval.

He tasked Oyebanji to remain focused and deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

Sanwo-Olu, who was a member of APC National Campaign Council for the Ekiti State Governorship Election, also praised Tinubu for providing the right leadership and charting the right direction for Nigeria’s social-economic transformation in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The governor commended APC leaders and members at the national, state, local government, and ward levels for working tirelessly in unity for the party’s victory in the Ekiti State governorship election.

He stated, “Governor Oyebanji’s victory in the governorship poll with 83.54 per cent of the total votes cast is a reward for performance and outstanding delivery of the dividends of democracy to the people of Ekiti State during his first term.

“I want to thank the good people of Ekiti State for their unflinching support and continued belief in our great party, the All Progressives Congress. I want to assure you that the ruling party will not disappoint you.”

Yahaya: Oyebanji’s Victory Validates Trust

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, said Oyebanji’s re-election was a clear validation of the people’s trust, confidence, and continued support for the APC leadership.

Yahaya, who also served in the APC Campaign Council for the Ekiti State Governorship Election, expressed confidence that Oyebanji would utilise the renewed mandate to consolidate on the remarkable achievements recorded during his first term in office.

He stated, “It is with immense pleasure that I heartily congratulate my good brother and friend, His Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, on his re-election for a second term in office.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this fresh mandate presents another opportunity to further build on the solid foundation of development and prosperity already laid in Ekiti State under your purposeful leadership.

“I pray Almighty God to continue to guide and bless you with greater wisdom, strength and good health to accomplish the noble work you commenced four years ago for the progress and wellbeing of the people of Ekiti State.”

Radda Hails People’s Confidence in Gov

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, congratulated Oyebanji, on his re-election.

Radda described the re-election as a clear vote of confidence from the people of Ekiti, affirming his leadership and performance in his first tenure.

That was contained in a statement issued in Katsina on Sunday by Radda’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed.

The statement said, “This is the most honest assessment a leader can receive. It says the people saw what he did. They measured the results. They decided he deserves another chance. In a democracy, that judgment matters more than any award or commendation.”

Fayemi Calls on Rivals, Ekiti People to Rally Round Governor

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, called on all Ekiti people, irrespective of political affiliation, ethnic or religious leaning, to rally round Oyebanji and support his administration in the new term.

Congratulating Oyebanji on his re-election, Fayemi, who described the victory as a clear endorsement of the governor’s administration’s performance by the people of the state, stressed that the unity and cooperation of the people remained indispensable to the state’s progress.

In a statement by the Fayemi Media Office, he said the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election was a resounding vote of confidence that reflected the high regard Ekiti people held for Oyebanji’s leadership.

Fayemi stated, “I join other well-meaning Ekiti citizens and friends of our dear state in congratulating Governor Biodun Oyebanji on his decisive re-election. This victory is a powerful statement by our people that they recognise and appreciate purposeful governance.

“I commend the people of Ekiti for coming out, once again, to exercise their civic responsibility peacefully.

“Elections are contests, not wars. I urge the other candidates who contested this election to take the lessons from it in good faith and join hands with Governor Oyebanji in the task of building our state.

“Ekiti is bigger than any one of us, and it is only by working together, across party lines, that we can give our people the development they deserve and which they have consistently asked for at the polls.”

Fayemi added, “Our state has always thrived when we set aside our political differences and worked together for the common good.

“I, therefore, call on all Ekiti sons and daughters, at home and in the diaspora, to continue to support Governor Oyebanji and his administration as he begins this new term, so that together we can sustain the legacy of good governance that our people have come to expect of Ekiti Kete.”

Bamidele: Oyebanji’s Re-election Guarantees Greater Ekiti

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, described the re-election of his home-state governor, Oyebanji, as a mandate that would guarantee sustained development, political stability, and greater unity in the state.

Bamidele, who chaired the APC Governorship Election Campaign Council in Ekiti State, said the governor’s overwhelming victory reflected the confidence of the people in his leadership and governance record.

In a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, the senate leader said the renewed mandate would ensure continuity in the delivery of impactful governance and accelerate the pace of development across the state.

Reacting to the outcome, Bamidele said the victory was “a signpost for a better, brighter and greater Ekiti”, stating that the governor’s leadership has fostered peace, unity, and stability across the state.

He said Oyebanji had successfully transformed the state’s political atmosphere from one characterised by division and hostility to one anchored on cooperation, collaboration, and collective commitment to development.

The senate leader particularly praised the governor for building strong relationships with former governors and key political stakeholders across party lines, describing the prevailing harmony among Ekiti leaders as a rare achievement in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Yiaga Africa Validates Ekiti Guber Results

Yiaga Africa confirmed that INEC’s official results for the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election aligned with its own independent tally, but raised red flags over widespread vote-buying and inconsistencies in voter turnout data.

In a statement yesterday, the election observer group said its Process and Results Verification for Transparency (PRVT) methodology showed that INEC’s declared results matched ballots counted at polling units.

Yiaga Africa commended INEC for improvements in logistics and conduct, including early deployment of materials and personnel, prompt accreditation and voting, and a generally peaceful atmosphere across the state.

The group, however, highlighted key concerns: rampant voter inducement, weak management of sensitive materials, poor public communication on late administrative and judicial decisions, and turnout figures that did not add up.

Yiaga Africa stated, “The numbers: Yiaga’s statistical projections estimated the All Progressives Congress (APC) at 83.9–87.1 per cent of votes, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at 8.5–11.7 per cent, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at 2.9–4.1 per cent. All fell within INEC’s announced results.

“The turnout gap: Yiaga’s estimated turnout was 34.1–38.2 per cent, while INEC announced 38.7 per cent. Yiaga noted INEC appeared to use the 2022 registered voters figure instead of the updated 2026 register.”

Yiaga recommended, “INEC should clarify the turnout discrepancy and tighten quality control for sensitive materials ahead of future polls, including the 2027 general elections.

“Security agencies need to crack down harder on vote buying and voter intimidation. Political parties must better train polling agents on electoral laws and guidelines. Regulating incumbency powers and the use of state resources is critical to ensure fair competition.”

Yiaga Africa stressed, “While election administration has improved, vote buying and management lapses remain serious threats to Nigeria’s electoral integrity.”

HURIWA Decries Election Violence, Vote-Buying

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) condemned reported cases of violence, voter intimidation, and vote-buying that characterised the Ekiti State governorship election and several by-elections.

It described the development as a dangerous erosion of democratic values and a troubling sign of Nigeria’s weakening electoral integrity.

The group said the repeated pattern of electoral malpractice under the supervision of INEC raised serious questions about the credibility of Nigeria’s democratic process, warning that elections are increasingly being distorted by fear, money politics, and organised political thuggery.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA expressed disappointment that despite the presence of security operatives and personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), incidents of vote-buying, intimidation, and sporadic violence were still recorded in several polling units.

According to the group, what occurred in parts of the elections reflected a deepening normalisation of electoral abuse, where voters are allegedly coerced, induced with cash, or intimidated into surrendering their democratic choice.

HURIWA warned that the persistence of the practices was both illegal and unethical, stressing that they pose a direct threat to public confidence in elections and weaken the foundation of democratic governance.

The association criticised security agencies for failing to live up to expectation, and stated that their deployment did not translate into effective prevention of electoral offences. It described this gap as a major weakness between physical presence and real enforcement on the ground.