Court Orders Fufeyin, Ighosotu Not to Jeopardise Fundamental Right Suit





Alex Enumah in Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja, has ordered both Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and Pastor Johnmark Ighosotu from taking steps that are capable of jeopardizing a fundamental human right suit filed before the court.

The order was sequel to a formal application brought by the plaintiff, Pastor Ighosotu, who is alleging harassment, intimidation as well a threat to life by Fufeyin.

Prophet Fufeyin is the founder of Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministries while Ighosotu is Senior Minister of Gospel of God’s Assembly (alias “Free Indeed”), both churches are based in Warri, Delta State.

However, in the fundamental right enforcement suit filed through his counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, the plaintiff is seeking court’s protection from harassment, arrest, intimidation by the defendant or agents of the defendants over alleged defamation.

Plaintiff had claimed that the defendant acting on purported character defamation, cyber conspiracies, and sundry criminal activities had invaded his church premises with over 50 fully armed Policemen.

Plaintiff said following incessant harassment, humiliation, intimidation of his life, property, and those of his family and church members, and invasion of his church at the instance of Prophet Fufeyin, he filed a formal complaint to the police.

He noted that the problem between him and Fufeyin started when one Bishop Ufuoma, during a deliverance session, made false allegations, adding that Ufuoma’s statements were voluntary and not directed at Prophet Fufeyin in person, or his church and wondered why he should be hunted down for it.

Plaintiff further stated that when the harassment and persecution would not abate, he approached the court to enforce his fundamental rights.

At the hearing of the case on March 31, 2022, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Benson Igbanoi, urged the court to make an order for parties to maintain the status quo ante-bellum to halt the continuous persecution, threats, intimidations, harassment, and humiliation of Pastor Ighosotu even after the applicant had filed a suit for the enforcement of his fundamental rights.

In granting the order for maintenance of the status quo, the court also emphasized that, since parties have submitted to its jurisdiction, none of the parties should carry out any activity or take any steps that will jeopardize the hearing of the merit of the case during its pendency.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter to May 31, 2022, for a hearing of the substantive application.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

