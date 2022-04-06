APC Gubernatorial Aspirants Supports Niger IDPs with Food Items





By Laleye Dipo in Minna

A frontline gubernatorial aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Niger State, Mr. Mohammed Idris Malagi, has donated food items worth N27 million to the internally displaced people (IDPs) across the state.

The items donated to the IDPs included 50 (25) litre jerry can of vegetable oil, and 150 bags each of maize, millet and rice.

The items were received on behalf of the IDPs by the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Mr. Ibrahim Ahmed Inga, who said that the gesture would go a long way to ameliorate the sufferings of the IDPs.

Inga noted that the displaced people needed support from public spirited individuals to make life worth living for them and promised that the items would be judiciously distributed among those concerned.

Presenting the items on behalf of the donor, the Coordinating Director of the Malagi Campaign Organisation, Mr. Bala Marika, said the donor was touched by the hardship being faced by the IDPs following their forceful dislocation from their ancestral homes as a result of insurgency.

Marika said the campaign organisation would continue to make the problems of the IDPs and the less privileged in the society top priority.

In a related development the Malagi Campaign Organisation has also donated 1,750 bags of rice to the leaderships of the APC at all levels to assist them in the breaking of their fast during the month of Ramadan.

Receiving the items, the State Chairman of the APC, Mr. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, expressed gratitude to the donor “for always supporting the party and its members as well as the IDPs” adding that: “one good turn deserves another.”

Malagi, it would be recalled, had two months ago donated more than 37 branded vehicles and N43 million to the party.

He is the publisher of the Abuja based Blue Print Newspaper.

