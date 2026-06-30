Norrenberger Records N608.9bn Transactions, as Oversubscribed Deals Signal Market Confidence

James Emejo in Abuja

Norrenberger Advisory Partners Limited (NAPL), said it has strengthened its position in the Nigerian capital market, executing transactions worth about N608.93 billion in the first half of 2026,.

The investment banking firm has continued to expand access to long-term financing for businesses across critical sectors of the economy under the leadership of its Managing Director, Oladipo Olakunle-Jinadu.

In a statement, the firm said it advised on, structured and participated in 20 capital market transactions during the six-month period, comprising 18 debt capital market deals valued at N540.76 billion and two equity transactions worth N68.17 billion.

The transactions spanned a wide range of sectors, including energy and gas infrastructure, oil and gas services, manufacturing, agribusiness, financial services, fintech, insurance, consumer goods, building materials and diversified conglomerates, underscoring the firm’s growing relevance in Nigeria’s capital market.

A major highlight of the period was the strong investor demand recorded across several of the transactions, with multiple issuances significantly oversubscribed, reflecting sustained confidence in well-structured investment offerings.

Among the standout transactions were Coleman Technical Industries Limited’s Commercial Paper, which achieved a 276 per cent subscription, Sycamore Integrated Solutions Limited’s issuance at 225 per cent, NGN Gram Limited at 200 per cent, VFD Group Plc at 181 per cent and Payaza Africa Limited’s Non-Interest Commercial Paper at 166 per cent.

Other successful issuances included GLNG Funding SPV Plc Series 4, which recorded a 147 per cent subscription, SG Holdings Limited and Homeport Limited at 133 per cent each, JohnVents Industries Limited’s Non-Interest Commercial Paper at 125 per cent and Sunbeth Global Concept Limited’s Non-Interest Commercial Paper at 113 per cent.

Olakunle-Jinadu said the firm’s execution capabilities were further demonstrated through its role as Lead Issuing House on VFD Group Plc’s N50.67 billion Rights Issue, which achieved full subscription following successful transaction structuring, investor engagement, regulatory execution and capital distribution.

He said the performance reflected its commitment to helping businesses secure efficient access to capital while supporting the continued growth and sophistication of Nigeria’s capital market.

With over a decade of investment banking experience, Oladipo had built a reputation for structuring complex debt and equity transactions across both the public and private sectors.

During his career, he had advised on sovereign bond issuances, commercial papers, equity offers and Shariah-compliant financing programmes, including the Federal Government’s Sukuk issuances and TajBank’s N10 billion Mudarabah Sukuk.

The company said it remains focused on expanding its advisory role to businesses seeking sustainable financing while contributing to deeper capital market development capable of supporting Nigeria’s long-term economic growth.