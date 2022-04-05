NDLEA Forcefully Invades Homes, Shoots Two at Lagos Party

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Following the controversial path of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in forcefully invading homes of persons of interest, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has shot two persons at a night party in Lagos.

Led by one Chima, the officials numbering about 30 were said to have stormed a birthday party venue around 10:30pm on Friday at Festac Link Bridge canal, where they fired sporadically at the fun seekers.

Those hit by the gunshots, who were simply identified as Ewejo and David, were rushed to the hospital after the operatives allegedly fled the scene.

While Ewejo was hit on his right stomach and left unconscious, David got hit on the leg.

A witness, who gave his name as Kingsley, urged the government to intervene and stop the NDLEA from indiscriminate raids and shooting of unarmed civilians.

Stressing that there was no hesitation nor struggle with the operatives, he said: “They came in gun-blazing. At first, people took cover thinking armed robbers have come.

“But it was later we knew they were NDLEA officials. It was those sporadic gunshots they released that hit the victims.

“I have been hearing complaints about how NDLEA just break into people’s homes late nights in the guise of sting operation but I never knew they could just open fire like that”.

This recent incident is coming after several other complaints from residents about the NDLEA, with many taking to social media to relive their experiences.

In recent times, the agency had engaged on series of drug raids, targeting celebrities and other young people in different parts of the state who have allegedly been involved in drugs.

One of those who accused operatives of agency of breaking into his house last weekend was Akintunde Abiodun Timileyin alias TI Blaze, an artist, who alleged that his road manager and manager were whisked away during the early Sunday morning raid on his apartment.

Sharing a video of his apartment in disarray, the singer said: “NDLEA bumped into my apartment this morning and scattered everywhere. They said I sang about Canadian loud (drug). They also arrested my manager and road manager. They took them away in their Hilux.”

Reacting to TI Blaze’s post, comedian and Rights activist, Adebowale Adedayo alias Mr. Macaroni, described it as harassment.

He wrote: “I have seen at least five different videos today of security operatives harassing Nigerians. ( NPF, EFCC, NDLEA ).

“It’s exhausting really. Especially because when you talk, there are people on standby to accuse you of supporting fraud or drugs.

“The oppression is too much. What is more disturbing is that our security operatives know that there are zero consequences for these actions. So why should they stop?

“We appreciate the good ones among our officers but this harassment and intimidation of the people has to come to an end. Please.”

The Spokesman for NDLEA in Lagos, Mallum Musa, who said he was unaware of the Friday night’s operation that led to the shooting of the two men, promised to make enquiries and revert.

On the case of TI Blaze, Musa, however, confirmed two suspects and exhibits recovered were in their custody.

He said: “For every raid embarked on, there is usually actionable intelligence. We do not just break into people privacy. The two suspects and exhibits are in custody, let him come to our office to claim them.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that two persons were shot on Friday night at a party venue.

He added that investigations into circumstances that led to the shooting had commenced.

