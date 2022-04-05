Lucky Igbokwe Declares for Abia Guber

Global Peace Ambassador, Lucky Igbokwe, yesterday, declared interest to contest the 2023 governorship election in Abia State, saying his decision to run was borne out of the hunger and desire to add value and impetus to governance against the backdrop of the yearnings of the entire people of the state. Igbokwe, who will be contesting the election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), said he took the decision following due consultations with relevant stakeholders, traditional leaders, the downtrodden and entire good people of Ndi Abia. According to him, he was further empowered by a support group under the auspices of Concerned Friends of Mayor Lucky Igbokwe led by the Deputy Chief Whip of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Kelechi Onuzuruike and Hon. Okechi Utah who out of their goodwill, purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for him.

Igbokwe, who is the founder of Don Lulu Foundation, a non-profit organisation that caters to women and the less-privileged, said he has all it takes to fix Abia if given the opportunity to serve.

“I hereby formally inform you, of my wish to contest the 2023 governorship election on the platform of the PDP.

“My decision to run is borne out of hunger and desire to add value and impetus against the backdrop of the yearnings of the entire people of Abia State, who believe in the youths as an option, and to take Abia to the much desired place occasioned by their cries and wishes for good governance and inclusiveness and ensuring that Abia takes its rightful place in the comity of states.

“Having seen the roles and contributions of our past leaders, there’s no gain saying that they have done their best, but I’m here to reinvigorate our spirits, minds and souls to the much vaunted dreams of our people for a better life, and to stand in the gap to shield our people from any form of hopelessness.

“I have joined in this race with my full chest, to say I appreciate other people who as well, aspire for the same position, but however, I pledge that I offer a better option, to galvanize the young people, the men and women of Abia State, to instill a sense of belonging in our administration, which will bring hope and pride to our people.

“I urge you all to come to the table and let’s take Abia to the most enviable heights we desire.

“I want us to know that the confidence in me is a confidence of hope, the future, the success and the restoration.”

Igbokwe’s declaration was witnessed by thousands of supporters including his mother, Mrs. Peace Igbokwe, who prayed for him to be victorious at the end of the day.

