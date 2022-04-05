Constituents Purchase Forms, Endorse Nwankwo for Senate

Nseobong Okon-Ekong



Constituents from 52 towns spread across seven local government areas in Anambra Central Senatorial District have purchased nomination forms for the member representing Njikoka/Dunukofia/Anaocha federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo.

A delegation from the various towns and communities of the senatorial zone, led by Chief Ndubuisi Isiadinso and Chief Okechukwu Ayika visited the lawmaker in Abuja, to deliver the nomination forms to enable him contest the election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Speaking while presenting the documents, Chief Isiadinso explained that the gesture was the voluntary donation of members of the Senatorial district in appreciation of the accountable, impactful and quality representation that Hon. Nwankwo, demonstrated in the House of Representatives for the past six years.

He noted that having acquired rich legislative experience and shown himself as a worthy voice for the people of Njikoka/Dunukofia/Anaocha federal constituency, Hon. Nwankwo deserves the elevation to represent Anambra Central Senatorial District in the red chamber.

“We have come to register our appreciation for the able way you have carried yourself and represented Njikoka/Dunukofia/Anaocha federal constituency over the past six years. Members of your constituency comprising also the grassroots of Anambra Central Senatorial District have decided to purchase the nomination forms for the Senatorial election for you.

“This is our own way of showing that truly democracy is the government of the people for the people by the people. Our people have resolved that since the reward for good work is more work, you should prepare your mind to represent us in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.”

Isiadinso said Nwankwo’s endorsement for the Senatorial seat also corresponds with the power rotation arrangement in Anambra State and the Senatorial zone in particular, adding that Dozie Nwankwo’s legislative experience and wide national network of contacts are added advantage to his candidacy.

Recalling the public-spirited and philanthropic disposition of Hon Dozie Nwankwo, he said the lawmaker has continued to render various social interventions to indigent persons in the constituency, including scholarship awards and free medical care for less privileged members of the society even before he was elected to the House of Representatives.

He said: “Even as a lawmaker, Hon. Nwankwo has more than doubled his philanthropic gestures through a bottom-up constituency project conception and faithful implementation. The many boreholes, classroom blocks, ICT centres, culverts, solar street lighting, health centres and provision of transformers that transverse the constituency show that Onye Ndozi is a blessing to our people.

“The 2023 general election is therefore a golden opportunity for constituents to raise their voices either in praise or condemnation of their representatives. We are happy to announce that in the case of Hon Dozie Nwankwo, we have never had it so good.

“We the undersigned have therefore, willingly contributed the needed fund and purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for Hon. Dozie Ferdinand Nwankwo to contest the 2023 Anambra Central Senatorial election and as a gesture of support and commendation for job well done in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly,” Isiadinso told Nwankwo.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

