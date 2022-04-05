2023: Tambuwal, Obi to Meet PDP House Members Tonight

• Tinubu thanks APC caucus for meeting with him

Udora Orizu in Abuja

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, will tonight meet with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives.

The 2023 presidential hopefuls made this known in letters sent to the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, and read at the plenary by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

In the letter, they stated that the meeting would be held by 9 pm at House 50, Lobito Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

In a related development, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 2023 presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has thanked the party’s caucus lawmakers in the National Assembly for meeting with him on March 16 to discuss his presidential ambition.

Tinubu, who gave his appreciation in a letter read by the Speaker, Gbajabiamila, said the meeting strengthened his resolve to serve the country.

“It was a pleasure meeting members of our party caucus in the National Assembly on March 16. I thank the lawmakers for this opportunity for the friendly welcome accorded me. The National Assembly is a vital arm of government and this 9th House has recorded significant progress in advancing good governance and moving our nation forward.

“We are proud of you. I addressed you briefly about our national journey and my role in it and I will continue to seek your counsel and support in this regard. After speaking with you, my resolve to serve this country has been strengthened and together there’s more we can achieve,” he said

