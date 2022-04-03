Disquiet in House over Worsening Insecurity

GAVEL

Udora Orizu writes that the recent terror attacks have created unease in the National Assembly as members of the House of Representatives last week criticised the federal government and security agencies for failing to secure lives and property

The House of Representatives at the plenary last week expressed disappointment in the security agencies and federal government for failing in its constitutional mandate of protection of lives and property.

Over the years, the security situation in the country has continued to degenerate, and it seems the security agencies are overwhelmed. On March 25, 2022, there was a horrific attack at the Kaduna International Airport where terrorists occupied the runway, hijacked the airport’s flight system and confronted military. The evil attack culminated in the death of a security guard of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). About 48 hours later, armed persons attacked a Kaduna-bound train carrying hundreds of passengers. While eight were killed, as many as 200 passengers were reportedly kidnapped during the dare-devil raid. These recent attacks have called to question the capacity of the security agencies, especially the police, military and the Department of State Services (DSS) to secure lives and property.

The issue of insecurity has always been the crux of discussion on the floor of both the Senate and House of Representatives. Every legislative day, the lawmakers will treat a security-related motions or bills. They ensure prompt appropriation of funds in the annual budget for the security agencies. They have also made several efforts to help the federal government in its fight against insecurity. One of such efforts was the security summit it held last year, with recommendations sent to the presidency for implementation. However despite all these, insecurity in the country is getting worse.

With the recent attacks, as expected, the lawmakers all through plenaries last week debated the horrific issue and sought for ways to stem the tide of insecurity. At its sitting last Tuesday, the lawmakers while adopting a motion of urgent national importance on the airport attack, sponsored by the Chairman Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, resolved to invite the National Security Adviser (NSA) Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi, Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and Inspector General of Police Usman Baba.

They also invited other relevant heads of agencies including, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Managing Railway Corporation and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

However on the scheduled date for the meeting, the lawmakers fumed at the absence of the government officials and heads of agencies.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase in his remarks said the meeting is a matter of urgent importance, because Nigerians no longer have recipe in terms of means of movement, ease of communication and many lives have been lost.

Bemoaning the absence of the officials, he said the meeting cannot be continued and should be rescheduled.

His words, “So we cannot proceed and I am saying with a heavy heart that no matter the assignment that our generals are handling I believe the parliament requires a listening ear. This is the House of the people. I am saddened, I am not happy. I am expressing my disappointment. I do not know if you have any tangible excuse. Because in all the agencies none have the respect to have one chief executive here. It means then maybe we are considered to be jokers but we are not jokers. We are not.”

While insisting that the government officials and heads of agencies should be present at the meeting and not send representatives, the Deputy Speaker opined that if there’s synergy in operation by security agencies, this attacks wouldn’t have happened.

He thereafter asked the representatives to go back, and ruled that the meeting should be rescheduled.

The next legislative day, again the lawmakers expressed serious concerns over the worsening insecurity in the country, lamenting that nowhere is safe.

The lawmakers’ lamentations came on heels of recent attacks by bandits on Kaduna Airport, train and killing of about 150 people in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

At the plenary, the lawmakers while debating a motion of urgent national importance on the killings in Giwa, took turns to fault security agencies and the federal government for their failure to end the senseless killings by terrorists and other criminal elements.

The sponsor, Hon. Shehu Balarabe (APC, Kaduna) had while moving his motion lamented that the local government has been ravaged with the series of attacks by armed bandits who indulge in killings, kidnapping, raping, robbery and destruction of properties.

He said that between March 24 and 28, 2022, these armed bandits unleashed on those communities where they invaded over 117 people have been killed and some corpses are still yet to be recovered, more than 136 people were abducted and over 10,463 people have been displaced from their homes.

Contributing, Hon. Dachung Bagos (PDP, Plateau) called for suspension of funds appropriated for security agencies until they account for what they have achieved with what has been released to them over the years.

The Majority Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa (APC, Kano) alluded that the federal government has failed to live up to the expectations of the citizens with the everyday massacre being experienced in the country.

Doguwa therefore suggested that citizens should be allowed to bear arms to defend themselves.

He said, “I arise to speak in the capacity of the Majority Leader who of course is the Ambassador of government on this floor. When you have a government in place, the major responsibility of that government, especially a democratic one which was elected by the people is to ensure safety of lives and property of the innocent citizens. Mr Speaker when things like this continue on daily basis those of us who are representatives of the government we become speechless. We become speechless here to defend actions by government. This is an elected government, under a popular democracy but we continue day in, day out killings, massacre, armed robbery all over; left, right and centre. Government in this case has to rise up to its responsibility, call a spade, a spade.

“On account of this institutional failure, regimental failure on the part of our security agencies because you have just no cause to raise excuse, funding is provided, here we are now as an institution, we have now send invitation, come and meet with the people of Nigeria, come and interface with us. With all sense of responsibility, I think Nigerians should this moment should be allowed to also take arms; Nigerians must be allowed to take up arms in defence of their innocent souls.”

Also, Ahmed Jaha (APC, Borno) was of the view that security matter in Nigeria has become a cash cow business, accusing security agencies of profiting from it.

He said, “In 2021 we budgeted N460 billion for the Nigerian army alone, only N29 billion was for capital expenditure, the remaining was for recurrent expenditure. In 2022, we budgeted N571 billion for the Nigerian army alone, only 37 billion is capital expenditure, the remaining were recurrent expenditure. Mr speaker the truth of the matter is security in Nigeria has become a cash cow business. I am not willing to go without taking my own and he is not willing to go with taking his own and the other person is not willing to leave until when he got his own.

“It is a cash cow business, they don’t it to finish. Because they will realize that everybody’s attention was diverted towards north-east. Okay let them release north-east to some extent and go to north-west after north-west they move to south-west. Before you realize what is happening, the whole country is gutted with security challenges”.

On his part, Hon. Nasiru Ali Ahmed (APC, Kano) called for the sack or resignation of National Security Adviser (NSA) Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) for failing to curb insecurity in the country. He recalled that the service chiefs were sacked, IG of police changed, adding that no one is indispensable.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase who presided over the session, recalled that despite President Muhammadu Buhari changing service chiefs, nothing has changed to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

Wase while blaming the judiciary for not prosecuting arrested culprits, assured that the parliament will continue their investigative duties and anyone found wanting will not be spared.

He thereafter suggested that activities for the day be suspended and prayers offered in solidarity with lives lost to insecurity across the country.

According to him, “If we are having this issue in Kaduna where there’s NDA, where else could be safe? In a few days we have lost over 150 people in one location. We should observe a minute silence. It is my utmost opinion that a lot needs to be done to improve to ensure that it doesn’t happen again. We should offer special prayer.”

In a related development, the Chairman House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) told THISDAY that his committee and other security committees of the House will engage with the heads of the various services with a view to thoroughly and effectively analysing the incident (and other similar occurrences), proffering and implementing lasting and sustainable solutions.

