Star-Studded Movie, ‘Chatroom’ Set for Release in April

Yinka Olatunbosun

International award-winning music star, Omawumi Megbele, ace broadcaster and publisher, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Nollywood lover boy, Ibrahim Suleiman, comedian Akpororo, award winning actor, Tony Umez, Canada trained actress, Nengi Adoki and multiple award winning actor Odunlade Adekola are set to headline a new movie titled ‘CHATROOM’ to be released on Friday, April 15, 2022 on international digital platform, afrocinema.tv.

The suspenseful film premiered to the press and the diplomatic community at the Deputy British High Commissioner’s residence in March 2020 and is inspired by true life events.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, it tells the gritty, yet inspiring story of Ebiere (Nengi Adoki), an almost down and out young lady in her mid-20‘s who finds an opportunity to be in a popular, dance reality TV show as an opening for her to get away from the haunting ghost of her past. The fun filled TV reality show takes an unexpected turn when she is triggered to face her past trauma causing a nationwide turmoil. Laced with comedy, romance and power tussles, it’s a story of overcoming and finding one’s voice and inspired by true life events.

Written and directed by award winning film director, Chike Ibekwe, CHATROOM is a contemporary 98 minutes drama that will take audiences on a roller coaster of emotions and have audiences at the edges of their seats. It is a beautiful mix of comedic thrills with core themes around love, betrayal, stigma, sexual abuse, violence, power and more.

Other casts include multiple award winning actor, Sambasa Nzeribe, international singer, dancer and actress, Ronya Man, award winning actor, Rykardo Agbor, award winning actress and broadcaster, Vivian Anani, Ghanaian actor, Kobby Acheampong, Cameroonian actor and dancer, Lea Dibebe, actress and author, Damilare Kuku among others.

Ace broadcaster and publisher, Adesuwa Onyenokwe who makes her Nollywood debut with this movie is also the Associate Producer of the movie.

The movie is produced by Peju Fadirepo Ibekwe, and shot on locations and in studios in Lagos and Onitsha. Streaming starts from its global release date, April 15 on Afrocinema with an exclusive official premiere on April 17 at the prestigious Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.

