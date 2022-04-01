Katsina Most Backward State Educationally, Says Guber Aspirant

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A governorship aspirant in Katsina State on platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Mr. Muttaqha Rabe Darma, has described the state as one of the most backward states in terms of education in Nigeria.

He explained that the state, which was known as the centre of learning and scholarship, is now among the educationally less developed states in the country.

Darma spoke Friday while unveiling a booklet containing the summary, conclusions and key messages of his five books entitled “Pathways to Greatness” in Katsina, the state capital.

According to him, “Considering the historical background of the state as a powerhouse of education, it is, to say the least, baffling that it is today considered as one of the most backwards in terms of education.”

The former Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) revealed that 19,300 girls have dropped out of schools during the 2019/2020 academy session in the state.

He added that 20,000 pupils who were in primary five during the 2018/2019 session and were supposed to be in primary six during the 2019/2020 session had left their schools.

Darma said: “From the 10 annual school census reviewed, each year, more girls were enrolled in primary one and more boys graduated in primary six in the state.

“To buttress my point during the 2018/2019 schools session, 440,090 pupils were enrolled with 223,839 of them being girls, that is 53.1% of them. By primary two during the 2019/2020 session, about 19,300 girls have dropped out of school”.

Darma said he would upturn the misfortune besetting the education sector in the state through the introduction of drastic programmes that are novel, unique and result-oriented if elected as governor in 2023.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

