History Made as Nigerian Navy Begins Systematic Survey, Charting of Coastal, Offshore Waters

The Nigerian Navy recently made history after its first multi-purpose Hydrographic Vessel, NNS LANA, began a systematically organised hydrographic survey and charting of the nation’s coastal and offshore waters, using a Nigerian-owned survey vessel and state-of-the art modern survey equipment, wholly manned and operated by NN personnel. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that the charting is expected to drastically reduce navigational risks to mariners posed by wreckage, enhance national security and boost the income of maritime agencies

It would be stating the obvious to reveal that Nigeria has a coastline of about 420 nautical miles, and a sea area of about 84,000 square nautical miles which make up her coastal and offshore waters.

Moreover, while its vast expanse of water body is home to numerous living and non-living natural resources of economic importance, its coastal and offshore waters hosts different forms of legitimate maritime activities, including maritime security, recreational boating, marine scientific research and commercial shipping among others.

Challenge

But for these maritime activities to thrive, accurate and up-to-date nautical charts and publications are required. Unfortunately, the charts and publications currently used for navigation within Nigeria’s coastal and offshore waters, cannot be said to be up-to-date, as most of the survey data used to produce them dates back to 19th Century when it was done by the British Government as the British Admiralty Charts.

Worrisome Statistics

Why is this worrisome? Aside the fact that indigenous chart do not guide sea farers, studies conducted by the Nigerian Navy Hydrographic Office in 2017 showed that less than one per cent of Nigeria’s coastal and offshore waters have charts with survey data of between one to five years old, while about nine per cent have survey data of between six to 100 years and above.

According to the Hydrographer of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Emeka Okafor, the remaining 90 per cent of Nigeria’s offshore waters are neither surveyed nor charted to modern standard.

” This situation prompted the Nigerian Navy to develop a National Surveying and Charting plan in 2018 in order to focus federal government’s efforts towards a systematic survey and charting of both Nigeria’s coastal and offshore waters, as well as navigable inland waters.



” Accordingly, in 2019, Nigeria joined the league of chart producing nations, when the Nigerian Navy, using local boats constructed at the Naval Dockyard Limited, Lagos, surveyed Lagos Harbour and produced Nigeria’s first indigenous navigational paper and electronic charts.

“These charts were reviewed and accepted by the International Centre for Electronic Navigational Charts and the International Hydrographic Organisation, leading to the chart being allocated International number in 2021.”

Working Solution

To ensure systematic charting of the nation’s waterways, the NN acquired a multi-purpose Hydrographic Vessel, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) LANA to perform a variety of missions including coastal and deep-sea hydrographic and oceanographic research, navigational charting, geophysical studies, fisheries enforcement, and patrol and surveillance of the waters within Nigeria’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Among its secondary functions are towing, search and rescue (SAR), pollution response, and limited cargo transport.

In addition to performing hydrographic duties, it will also be used for logistical support, surveillance, emergency towing of disabled vessels, and fisheries enforcement patrols.

Systematic Charting Begins

Formally taking ownership of survey and charting of its own waters, an exercise hitherto performed by the British across West and Central Africa, the Nigerian Navy (NN) last week Tuesday commenced the systematic survey of the country’s offshore waters.

This came two hundred years after the colonial masters attempted it and took over charting of Nigerian waters, as well as that of other West and Central nations.

But with the acquisition of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) LANA, a hydrographic vessel which is the first of its kind in the region, the came into its own and began charting the nation’s entire 84,000 square nautical miles, including the back waters.

The multipurpose vessel, which set sail Wednesday afternoon covered 22 nautical miles from shore for the exercise, after it was flagged off by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, at the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT parade ground in Apapa, Lagos.

The charting is expected to drastically reduce navigational risks to mariners posed by wreckage, enhance national security and boost the income of maritime agencies.

At the event were Chairman, Senate Committee on the Navy, Abdul-Aziz Nyako, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, Rear Admirals Yakubu Wambai, Ayo Olugbode, Ibrahim Shettimma, Kohaith Levi, among others.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai, Said the CNS has been living up to his vision outlined on assumption of office “to leverage all factors of national location, technology, training. teamwork and synergy to re-energise the Nigerian Navy and enhance her as a well-motivated and ready naval force in the discharge of her Constitutional mandate and other assigned tasks in fulfilment of national security objectives.”



He said: “The sea remains the most veritable means of transportation that nations, individuals and groups, have exploited to prosper and become relevant. However, it is to be noted that a key requirement for use of this great common which is the sea is safety. Therefore, all the potentials and prospects man stand to benefit from the sea and by traversing it amounts to nothing without safety.



” Accordingly, anything that would keep one away from danger in an unfriendly environment such as the sea is welcome. NNS LANA is one such asset that can facilitate safety at sea. She would however only perform that role by being constantly at sea collecting relevant hydrographic and oceanographic data with which to chart our waters and make them safe for all seafarers.



“Putting it in context, the data to be collected by NNS LANA during her survey campaign would enable Nigeria take ownership of charting its waters. This has the potential of opening the maritime domain for improved maritime trade, efficient harvest of marine resources and effective maritime governance.

“Accordingly, these would help enhance maritime safety, socio economic development and the prosperity of ordinary Nigerians and ultimately National Security.”

Minister’s Commendation

Speaking at the ceremony, Amaechi said the federal government was constructing another 35 metre survey vessel for the navy in France, adding that the survey of the country’s waters would lead to the generation of about two million jobs as it would increase patronage of the country’s ports.



He said: “As this vessel commences the survey of Nigerian offshore today it is expected it would provide the necessary enablers to support the federal government’s economic diversification initiative through improved maritime security, maritime trade as well as improved economic prosperity.

“NNS LANA in conjunction with a similar vessel to be acquired by the federal government would in a few years from now, completely survey offshore waters and produce indigenous nautical charts, publications to facilitate improve maritime shipping, security and economic development in Nigeria.



“It is also expected that at the end of this survey and charting campaign, up-to-date indigenous nautical products will be available to facilitate smooth kick of the new seaports that are under construction.

“Additionally, completion of this survey and charting operation would boost confidence of both mariners to increase patronage of Lagos, Port Harcourt and Calabar ports, just as the Warri, Sapale and other ports that are hitherto operating at the lowest level would be reactivated.

“This would provide over two million direct and indirect jobs, increase the economic viability of these ports and ultimately decongest Lagos traffic as well as reduce pressure on our roads.”

A CNS’ Pride

Proud of the feat achieved, an elated Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo emphasised that the exercise was the first indigenous survey of the country’s waters and the second attempt since the 19th century.

He said: “This would be a Nigerian owned survey vessel manned by Nigerian Navy personnel to conduct systematic hydrographic survey of our offshore waters for the purpose of producing indigenous charts of our waters.

” The implications of this is that in the next few years, indigenously produced survey data would be used to produce up-to-date nautical charts and publications for mariners’ use within Nigerian waters.

“This would not only replace old Admiralty chart currently used, it would also lead to the increase of safety within our waters, boost confidence of mariners leading to increase shipping traffic into various Nigerian ports for enhance economic prosperity.”

” Pertinently, this event is coming at a time the nation is committed to the sustainable development of its Blue Economy. Let me therefore assure you all, that the Nigerian Navy is poised to support the federal government in realising this economic objective.”

Alluding to May 17, 2021, when the vessel was welcomed to Nigeria after her maiden voyage from France to Nigeria, the CNS said since then, the crew have been undergoing training on various aspects of the ship and its equipment, as well as offshore survey practices, which were disrupted by COVID-19 pandemic while they were in France.



“As at today, the crew have been adequately trained, hydrographic survey instructions issued and required logistics support have been provided for this all important national tasks. I must not fail to mention that to further consolidate the capacity of NN Hydrographers, the NN and University of Lagos last month signed a Memorandum of Understanding for partnership in hydrographic survey.



“I have no doubt in my mind that the survey will be conducted in line with international standard. At this juncture, let me reiterate that today will go down in history as the day Nigeria finally began the process of taking ownership of the survey and charting of its coastal and offshore areas, which are critical to her socio-economic development, national security and maritime defence as well as the safety of navigation in our waters.”

Taking Ownership of Its Survey

But this process didn’t start today. According to the CNS, “the process of taking ownership of the survey and charting of our waters started within Nigeria’s backwaters in 2019, when the Nigerian Navy surveyed and produced the first indigenous chart of Lagos habour, which has since replaced the British Admiralty chart hitherto used for navigation in this area.

“Other indigenous navigational charts covering our backwaters have also been produced since then. These include charts covering Ikorodu channel; from Apapa to Ikorodu and charts covering Badagry creek from Tin Can Island to Ogunkobo.



” At the moment, Nigerian Navy survey teams are surveying Lekki Lagoon to link up with Lagos Lagoon in order to produce navigational charts linking Lekki to Ikorodu. Navy survey teams are also conducting joint survey of River Niger from Lokoja to Burutu in conjunction with National Inland Waterways Authority and Nigerian Import – Export Bank.



“Hence, the flag off ceremony we are witnessing today, as well as completed and ongoing surveys within our maritime space clearly demonstrates a “Whole of Federal Government’s Approach” towards building a National Hydrographic Capacity for improved maritime security and safety, as well as robust maritime trade for improved prosperity, economic development and general welfare of Nigerians.”



He further commended President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, through the Ministry of Defence, for purchasing NNS LANA and an additional 35-meter boat under construction for the Navy, while pledging that the NN will make judicious use of these assets and others to be added in future, to facilitate navigable routes within Nigeria’s maritime space through carefully planned systematic surveys and charting programme.

Technical Brief

In his technical brief, Hydrographer of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Emeka Okafor, said with the induction of the vessel into the Nigerian Navy fleet by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 9, 21, the Nigerian Navy acquired the capacity to conduct survey within Nigeria’s coastal and offshore waters.

Accordingly, he said by January 2022, LANA commenced preliminary survey of the offshore and coastal approaches, as part of preparations for final take off of the survey and charting campaign of this areas.

He said: “During this preliminary survey operation, all the new survey equipment onboard LANA were calibrated, and the crew properly trained on all aspects of offshore survey.

“At the end of the preliminary survey, a Calibration and Reference area was established within Lagos offshore for subsequent use by the NN and other interested surveyors, for equipment calibration when proceeding to survey within Nigeria’s coastal and offshore waters.

“By this feat, the Nigerian Navy completes the development of hydrographic capacity for surveying the coastal and offshore waters of Nigeria.

“This would not only boost mariners’ confidence but would also project Nigeria’s image within the international maritime community, as one of the countries to meet its obligations under Chapter 5, Regulation 9 of the Safety of Life at Sea Convention.

” Furthermore, special charts that would be produced from this survey will help the NN and other maritime security agencies to effectively patrol Nigeria’s coastal and offshore waters for improved maritime security.

” Apart from the nautical products that would be used for navigation within the coastal and offshore areas, other data would be processed in different formats to fill existing gaps in Nigeria’s National Geospatial Database.

“Some of these data will be subsequently used to produce specialised charts for security operations and laying of submarine cables and pipelines. There would also be other datasets that would aid further exploration and exploitation of sub-bottom minerals, harvest of natural resources and the conservation of living species in the water body in support of Nigeria’s Blue Economy Programme.

“These and other acquired redundant datasets would be archived in different formats and models at the National Hydrographic Data Management System, within the Nigerian Navy Hydrographic Office’s Geospatial Data Center, to form part of Nigeria’s marine geo-spatial data infrastructure.

“They will be made available to different Government Agencies, on demand, for different uses in support of their day-to-day activities, and also for coastal zone management, maritime governance and economic development among others.”

Charting at Sea The multipurpose vessel, which set sail on Wednesday March 23, 2022 covered 22 nautical miles from shore for the exercise.

At sea, the vessel began hydrographic survey in earnest despite the turbulence.The six journalists onboard including THISDAY, were first debriefed by Commander Oladipo Giwa, NNS LANA Executive Officer. While highlighting the multi purpose nature of the vessel, he stressed that the process of acquiring it was a capital-intensive one which took time, critical decisions, specialisations and skill sets.



In an interview afterwards with THISDAY, the Commanding Officer, NNS LANA, Captain Abdulateef Mamud said the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO) has three phases of capacity building initiatives- Maritime Safety Information, Charting Survey Capability and Charting Ability, noting that Nigerian checks the right spots.



He said: “Now Nigeria Navy has been able to achieve this. We’ve already established Maritime Safety Information portal in 2009 now we are acquiring vessels to boost our survey capabilities and very soon we’ll start connection. So it means we’ve achieved a three phase of high troop capacity building initiative so far.

“In Nigerian Navy, we’ve already achieved the first one which is establishment of Maritime Safety Information portal as we’ve been disseminating maritime information to mariners. Now in terms of Survey Capability we are already surveying our waters. So we’ve achieved the second phase.

“The third phase is production of chart by a nation and now we’ve started so it means we’re almost achieving the three IHO capacity initiative.”

On the state-of-the-art equipment onboard the vessel, he said with the technology in these vessels “we can compete anywhere in the world. We have the state of the art, hydrophobic and autographic equipment, state of the art. We have single bill, multi bill, sub bottom profiler, acoustic doubler profiler, sight sound sonar, hybridometer and so many laboratory measuring agents for sonographic analysis and then we have the Conductivity Temperature and Depth (CTD)”.



It’s one thing to have the equipment and another to have men to handle it. Stressing that the men are fully trained to man them, the CO noted that “yes, we have people that have been trained. We have the capacity and manpower to man the ship and carry out survey of our waters.”



On continuity and transfer of knowledge, he added, “There is a plan for continuity, people will come and take over. Apart from the people that came from France, we’ve started receiving other officers and men from Nigerian Navy and every department to gradually understand the vessel. I don’t think there’ll be any gap knowledge”.

On maintenance plans, the CO said the vessel is up for commercial partnership so the money realised will be channeled to its repairs.



Whilst the nation waits with bathed breathe for the construction of the second hydrographic vessel to be completed, NNS LANA is set to continue to blaze the trail in Nigeria and even in the region.

