Dare Inaugurates Committee to Investigate Vandalism of Abuja Stadium





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has inaugurated an investigative committee to unravel the circumstances that led to the vandalism of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium during the 2022 World Cup playoff involving Nigeria and Ghana and recommend measures to forestall recurrence. The committee is to be led by DIG Sanni Mohammed (Retd).

While inaugurating the committee yesterday, Dare noted that the failure of Nigeria to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup was not only regrettable but also left millions of football loving Nigerians unhappy and angry, making them to ask for changes. He, however, said the setback was not enough to condone the acts of vandalism and destruction of public infrastructure like the Moshood Abiola Stadium, built with tax payers money and the benevolence of private individuals.

“The Federal Government will not sit by and allow individuals, no matter their ages to willfully destroy Federal Government Infrastructure especially a public facility like the Moshood Abiola National Stadium. Therefore, this afternoon, I want to inaugurate this committee on the acts of vandalism and destruction of the Stadium. This committee will have two weeks to conclude its assignment and submit its report. “It is an investigative committee and they will be given necessary access to the stadium, they will be provided with the CCTV footage, they will have access to every relevant person connected with the football match and also the Ministry, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and other relevant agencies,” he said.

Other members of the investigative committee include; Dr Henry Nzekwu (vice chairman), Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (Retd), Alhaji Abba Yola, Dr Simon Ebhojiaye, Mrs Tayo Oreweme, Mr Mitchell Obi, a representative of the Director General of the Department of State Security(DSS) and Mr Olumide Bamiduro, who will be the secretary. The committee has two weeks to turn in their report.

