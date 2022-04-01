Agro & Allied Restates Commitment to Using Local Raw Materials

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Managing Director of Foods, Agro & Allied Industries limited Mr. Kai Murthy has stated that the company is committed to using 100 per cent local raw materials to produce sorghum and malt extract.

He stated this while speaking at the unveiling of the consignment to be exported to Australia in at company’s factory in Ota, Ogun state.

According to him, “There is no where in the world today where this product is produced except from us in Nigeria. Our sorghum is gluten free. This product is getting the attention of the world today that is one of the reasons we are getting orders from Australia and New Zealand. Every month 500 tons malt extract will be exported to Australia. As we speak companies like Nigeria Breweries, Guinness Nigeria Plc, International breweries, GlaxoSmithkline Plc, among other young and growing companies are already patronizing our products.

“We believed that if the current effort of the federal government to diversifying the economy can be sustained, the country will against all odds regain her pride as the giant of Africa and springs surprises at the world stage with her local produce, especially in the exportation of processed or semi processed agro and allied products, “he said.

In his speech, the Group Managing Director of Sona Group of companies, Mr. Ajai Musaddi added that the product is unique in the world today because it was borne out of research by the group, “and the health benefit has made it standout which is one reason they are optimistic that it will re-echo the presence of Nigeria out there on the map again.

“We are still researching on other raw materials, we have seen that sorghum is just one raw material but there are still other ones that have a lot of potentials. We know there is a huge quantity of maize. We have looked at the market and we know that the product is basically for brewing but we are looking for a product that will be colourless, that is syrup and sweetener which will be useful to the pharmaceutical industry.”

Speaking for the regulatory agency, Mr. Jerome Umoru, the state coordinator Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) explained that SON is very much interested in working with Sona group to achieving their corporate goal of promoting local raw materials because it is believed that the country needs it at this time.

“The economy is already battard by so many things and we need exportation to be able to earn foreign exchange and that is exactly what they are doing, so we as an institution are solidly behind you to give all necessary guide that you will require,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

