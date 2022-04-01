28 Years After, Amuneke, Alloy Agu, Uche Okafor Get AFCON ‘94 Houses





Amby Uneze in Owerri

Twenty eight years after they won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday fulfilled the federal government’s pledge of a two-bedroom bungalow each for Emmanuel Amuneke, Alloysius Agu and the late Uche Okafor in Imo State.

Two out of the three players Amuneke and Agu received the keys to their two-bedroom apartments while Okafor passed on in the United States of America on January 6, 2011.

President Buhari used the opportunity to inaugurate 68 housing units located in Avu in Owerri West local government as part of the National Housing Programme (NHP) to fulfill the pledge made to the three ex internationals who are Imo State indigenes. Speaking during the inauguration, Buhari represented by the Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba said it was part of the government’s programme to address housing needs in the country.

Buhari said the housing programme provides an opportunity to fulfil the promise made to the valiant Super Eagles who won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations. “I have approved allocation to redeem the outstanding allocation to the 22 members of the Super Eagles in national housing estates located in their state of choice”, he stated.

In his address, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola explained that the 68 housing units comprise of 28 two-bedroom bugalows, 16 three-bedroom bungalows and 24 condominiums.

Fashola was represented by Mr. Solomon Labafilo, the Director of Public Building, federal ministry of works.



