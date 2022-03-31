Katsina 2023: PDP Secretariat Agog as Lado Picks Guber Form

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

There was an unprecedented crowd and jubilation at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja as Senator Yakubu Lado picked expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the 2023 governorship election in Katsina state.

The Wadata Plaza, as the party’s secretariat is called, witnessed a massive gathering of supporters, including members of the state PDP working committee, local government chairmen of the party, political associates, families, youths and women, who sang, drummed and danced to celebrate the historic event.

An obviously elated Lado and the first PDP governorship aspirant in the state to buy the forms, told reporters that he has what it takes to win the election for PDP in 2023 because of his pedigree, political experience and closeness with the grassroots.

He explained that he has contributed immensely to the growth of PDP in the state, and expressed confidence that if given the party’s ticket for the forthcoming gubernatorial poll, he will win the election.

According to him, “As a democratic party, we must imbibe justice, equity and fairness; that is what makes us a truly democratic party. I strongly believe that our party as a democratic party and electorate will consider my candidature because I have what it takes to govern the state.”

The PDP governorship aspirant assured the citizens of the state that he would run an all-inclusive government if elected as the governor of the state in the forthcoming general election.

Born in Danmarke village to the family of prominent business tycoon and politician, Alhaji Lado Danmarke, in 1961, Lado attended Danmarke Primary School from 1977 to 1983 and Government Secondary School, Burdigau from 1984 to 1987.

He also attended Government College, Katsina from 1987 to 1990 and then Kaduna State Polytechnic to obtain a National Diploma in Public Accounting and Auditing from 1999 to 2001, from where he also obtained an Advanced Diploma in Accounting and Finance from 2002 to 2004.

Although he never worked in the civil service, his experiences show that Lado started his political career as an appointed supervisory councillor on finance and administration in his native Kankara Local Government Area from 1991 to 1993.

Later, he became the Special Assistant to the chairman in 1994 and later became the council chairman from 1999 to 2003, before going to the National Assembly as a House of Representatives member from 2003 to 2007. Then to the Senate.

In the House of Representatives, Lado was a member of the Nigeria Maritime Authority committee, as well as a member of various committees, including Niger Delta, Works, Sports, Water Resources, Marine Transport, as well as Cooperation and Integration.

While in the Senate, Lado chaired the Senate Committee on Land Transport and was a member of the Senate Committees on Ethics, Water Resources and Sports. He was also the state PDP governorship candidate in 2019.

