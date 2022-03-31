Firm Set to Unveil Arts Exhibition in Honour of Atiku



Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Legacy Arts Gallery, an arm of Creative Impression Nigeria Enterprises, is set to stage an exhibition in honour of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Titled ‘Fully Atikulated Exhibition 2022’, the exhibition, according to a release signed by Jerry Uruku Irimiya, who is the convener, would hold at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to the release, the exhibition was put together to showcase the great qualities and achievements of Atiku through artistic presentations that would remain indelible in the minds of the public.

The exhibition, which is tagged ‘Atiku: Nigeria’s Most Celebrated Democrat Destined to Lead Nigeria to the Promised Land’, according to the release, is aimed at celebrating and promoting the foremost political figure in the country.

The convener equally stressed that the exhibition would go a very long way to enhance publicity and galvanize acceptability for Atiku’s presidential bid come 2023.

“This is the greatest moment in the history of our dear nation and Nigerians are so sensitive about their choice for 2023 election, it is imperative to bring the attributes that distinguished Atiku as the most suitable to lead the country to the front burner

“No doubt, the exhibition would greatly enhance the victory of H.E. Atiku Abubakar at the poll as his pan Nigerian posture and attributes coupled with his competence and wealth of experience places him in high pedestal to win the election,” Irimiya said.

The exhibition would feature assorted customized masterpieces and beautifully decorated designs of artistic templates showcasing the great qualities that make Atiku the most preferred and celebrated choice for 2023.

