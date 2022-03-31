Edo PDP to APC: Tell Your Leaders in Abuja, Nigerians Are Suffering, Dying

Adibe Emenyonu





The Edo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to draw the attention of the APC-led federal government that Nigerians have been boxed in to tight corner by their poor management of the nation’s economy, according to the PDP had led to excruciating living conditions for Nigerians across the country.

The PDP through a statement signed by its Acting State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Patrick Ojebuoboh, also demanded that the state chapter of the APC should tell Edo people if the APC-led federal government was living in a bubble and unconscious of the dire straits in which Nigerians now live.

It further inquired if the party was aware that a liter of diesel now sells for about N700, up from N240, while 1kg of gas now goes for N700 against N224 it was in 2015?

Furthermore, Edo PDP pointed out that the cost per unit consumption of electricity has also risen just as the cost for food.

In the statement which was issued yesterday in Benin City and made available to Journalists, the Edo PDP said it was disturbing that in the midst of, “these adversities, the APC by their utterances and posture give the impression that they do not go to the same market as other Nigerians or consume electricity from the same public power source.”

It added: “The Edo State chapter of the APC obviously does not care for the wellbeing of the people, which is why it is not bothered that the masses are suffering under the weight of the central government’s failures.

“The party seems more concerned about accessing public funds to squander. They obviously would prefer to ground the economy in Edo State as the federal government has done to the national economy.

“In case they may have forgotten, we want to remind them that Edo people are suffering from their government’s mismanagement of the country’s resources. Their inexplicable silence over the state of affairs of the economy is hypocritical.

“It is only soothing that Edo people know the APC for what it truly is and would continue to reject their self-seeking politics in favour of people-oriented, development-focused leadership being provided by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration and the PDP in the state.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

