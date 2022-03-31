Customs Hands over 253 Cartons of Seized Drugs to NAFDAC in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over 253 cartons of seized animal drugs to the
National Agency for Food and Drug Administration
and Control (NAFDAC) in Katsina State.
The acting Comptroller of the Katsina Area
Command of the NCS, Dalha Wada Chedi, while
handing over the drugs to the agency, said the
drugs were seized from smugglers across the
state.
He explained that the seized animals’ drugs
included 103 cartons of Dalloxy 5%, 144 cartons
of Tylosin 600mg and six cartons of Dallimulti,
totaling 253 cartons.
He, however, expressed dismay over the
patronage and consumption of unregistered, hard
and expired drugs among Nigerians, saying it has
consequences on the teeming youths across the country.
He said: “Most criminal acts are carried out under
the influence of these hard drugs; we will continue
to stop it at all cost. I urge the public to continue
to cooperate with us so as to insulate the
economy from smugglers and protect people’s
health.”
Chedi assured Nigerians that the customs service would continue to carry out its enforcement duties
with utmost professionalism and caution, based
on actionable intelligence information.
Receiving the drugs on behalf of NAFDAC,
Bashir Lawal Yarima said the agency would carry
out further investigation to ascertain the
genuineness of the drugs.