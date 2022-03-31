Customs Hands over 253 Cartons of Seized Drugs to NAFDAC in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over 253 cartons of seized animal drugs to the

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration

and Control (NAFDAC) in Katsina State.

The acting Comptroller of the Katsina Area

Command of the NCS, Dalha Wada Chedi, while

handing over the drugs to the agency, said the

drugs were seized from smugglers across the

state.

He explained that the seized animals’ drugs

included 103 cartons of Dalloxy 5%, 144 cartons

of Tylosin 600mg and six cartons of Dallimulti,

totaling 253 cartons.

He, however, expressed dismay over the

patronage and consumption of unregistered, hard

and expired drugs among Nigerians, saying it has

consequences on the teeming youths across the country.

He said: “Most criminal acts are carried out under

the influence of these hard drugs; we will continue

to stop it at all cost. I urge the public to continue

to cooperate with us so as to insulate the

economy from smugglers and protect people’s

health.”

Chedi assured Nigerians that the customs service would continue to carry out its enforcement duties

with utmost professionalism and caution, based

on actionable intelligence information.

Receiving the drugs on behalf of NAFDAC,

Bashir Lawal Yarima said the agency would carry

out further investigation to ascertain the

genuineness of the drugs.

