Breaking News: CAF Doctor Dies in Abuja Stadium Stampede

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



A Confederation of Africa Football’s doping official, Dr. Joseph Kabungo, has died few minutes after the Black Stars of Ghana edged Nigeria from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday.Kabungo was a Zambian medical practitioner.Reports claimed that he died as a result of the stampede that occurred at the stadium after fans invaded the pitch after the match.UK based Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana, tweeted that the doctor’s death was confirmed after he was rushed to the hospital.Osasu tweeted, “Sad news: I understand that an official for the@NGSuperEagles vs @GhanaBlackstarsmatch (not a referee or assistant referee) died in #Abuja today.“His name is Dr Joseph Kabungo from Zambia. He was on duty as Doping officer. He collapsed suddenly and died. Cause of death not confirmed yet. His family, the Zambia FA and the government of Zambia have been duly informed.“If the death of #Zambian doctor Dr Joseph Kabungo at the #Abuja stadium was caused by being attacked by the #Nigerian fans who invaded the pitch, after the @NGSuperEagles lost the@FIFAWorldCup ticket to @GhanaBlackstars, @thenff would be in terrible trouble with @FIFAcom.”Neither officials of the Nigeria Football Federation nor CAF have confirmed the doctor’s death.It was learnt that Kabungo’s family, the Zambia FA and the Government of Zambia had been informed.A Ghanaian sports journalist, Collins Atta Poku, who was also at the venue of the match, alleged that the doctor was beaten to death.In his reply to Osasu’s tweet, Poku posted:“They beat him, he fell and they throded on him. He lost consciousness was rushed to an ambulance closer to the Ghana dressing for CPR. The entire Ghanaian contingent watched on as resuscitation attempts were made with oxygen mask. He was taken to hospital later and now this. Sad.”The deceased was a former Mufulira Wanderers goalkeeper. He also once served as Chongwe and Siavonga District Chief Health Medical Officer.At UNZA his mates fondly called him, “Walter Zenga” after the Italian great goalie.The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals billed for Qatar after they could only draw 1-1 with the Black Stars of Ghana .The draw in the reverse home leg of the qualifying competition’s playoff round came four days after both sides had drawn goalless in the opening leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.The Super Eagles required an outright win at home to book their seventh World Cup appearance.

