Two More PDP Presidential Aspirants Collect Nomination Forms

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), increased yesterday as Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze and Oliver Teriela Diana yesterday collected their nomination forms.

Anakwenze, a United States based medical doctor paid N40 million to obtain the expression of interest and presidential nomination form.

In the vein, Oliver Diana from Imo State is the only female presidential aspirant so far. She paid N6 million for both the expression of interest and presidential nomination form at a subsidized rate of N 1 million.

Speaking with newsmen after obtaining his presidential nomination form, Dr. Anakwenze said that he is opposed to zoning or micro zoning of the presidential ticket to either the southern part of the country or even to the southeast.

Anakwenze said that he has the capacity to govern Nigeria and bring the country out of the present economic woes.

He explained that zoning will not allow the best candidate like him to emerge as the presidential candidate of the party, hence his decision that th3 contest be thrown open for the best to emerge.

Though, a medical doctor based in the United States, he claimed that he is also an industrialist that employs more than 4,000 youths.

He said that if he becomes the president that he will bring back 10,000 medics of Nigerian origin back to help improve the medical sector in the country.

Anakwenze further said that with his election as the president, that it will bring an end to medical tourism in Nigeria.

The aspirant said that if he becomes successful and emerge as the presidential candidate of the PDP that he will ensure that he empowers the youths, whom he described as the engine room of the nation.

He also challenged other PDP presidential aspirants to a public debate and a public show of their academic certificates. He claimed that he is the leader of Ohanaeze worldwide for all Diasporans

With Anakwenze and Oliver Diana collection of forms, eight aspirants of the party have collected the presidential nomination forms of the PDP.

Others that have collected the presidential nomination forms so far are: Atiku Abubakar, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Anyim Pius Anyim, Bala Mohammed and Waziri Tambuwal.

