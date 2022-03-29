N1.3bn NSITF Fraud: Olejeme Allegedly Slumps, Trial Adjourned Till April 13

Kingsley Nwezeh





The trial of former Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Dr. Ngozi Olejeme, before Justice Maryam Hassan Aliyu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi, Abuja, could not continue yesterday because the defendant allegedly slumped at home.

According to her counsel, Paul Erokoro, the defendant slumped at exactly 6:30 am yesterday while getting set for court and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Jabi, Abuja, for medical attention.

Erokoro presented a letter informing the court about the development and prayed for an adjournment.

He further told the court that he could not present a medical report as the hospital was still reviewing her case.

Responding, the Prosecuting Counsel, Sir Steve Odiase, did not oppose the application for adjournment.

“My lord, they served us with a letter seeking for an adjournment based on the defendant’s ill health, and being the defendant’s first time absenting herself in the court and for the interest of justice, we are not opposing their application seeking adjournment.

“Meanwhile, for record purposes, we came prepared with five witnesses in court, and all of them stood up for recognition,” he said.

Justice Aliyu, thereafter, adjourned the matter till April 13, 2022, for continuation of trial.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) is prosecuting Olejeme on a nine-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of public funds and money laundering to the tune of over N11 billion.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

