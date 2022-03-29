KEDCO Debunks Alleged N27,000 Monthly Bill for Katsina Customers

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has debunked allegations that all its customers in Katsina State were expected to pay N27, 275. 47 as their monthly electricity bills from February 2022.

KEDCO, in a statement issued to THISDAY yesterday by its Head of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, described the allegations as false.

An online media outlet has reported that KEDCO had increased its monthly charges for customers in Katsina State to N27,275.47 with effect from February this year.

But Shawai, in the statement, said: “This is false, and we wish to put it in proper perspective that the information as published in one of the online news outlets does not represent the position of KEDCO.

“The information as published by the news outlet was only a reply to one of our customers’ letters and does not in any way address other customers’ consumption.

“Based on the explanation in our response letter to the said customer, the said customer’s increase in bill was as a result of the increase in supply to 22 hours as well as change of band from C to B.”

According to him, “We want to put it straight that some customers in Katsina State were billed less than N10,000 in the month of February.”

While urging the public to disregard such publication, Shawai admonished the media to stop that “misrepresentation of facts in order to serve certain interests.”

