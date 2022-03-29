Court Denies Kyari, Four Others Bail in Alleged Cocaine Deal

Alex Enumah





Justice Emeka Nwite of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court yesterday refused to grant bail to detained Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mr. Abba Kyari and four others accused of complicity in hard drugs trafficking.

The court held that the NDLEA had placed sufficient evidence before it why the defendants should not be granted bail.

Kyari and six others were arraigned before the court on charges bordering on alleged conspiracy, obstruction and dealings in cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

While Kyari and four of his colleagues in the Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector General of Police pleaded not guilty, two of the other defendants admitted to the crime.

However, delivering ruling in their bail applications, the court, held that if released, the defendants could likely interfere with proceedings and undermine the trial.

Justice Nwite subsequently refused to admit the defendants to bail and rather ordered an accelerated trial.

While the court ordered that Kyari and his IRT members be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Center, he held that the two other defendants who pleaded guilty should be kept at the Suleja Correctional Center.

In opposing the bail, prosecution lawyer, Mr. Joseph Sunday, had argued that it would be inappropriate to grant bail to the applicants because of the facts and circumstances of the case.

He added that Kyari was already facing extradition charges of alleged wire fraud.

He informed the court that the medical challenges of the applicant were not beyond the capacity of the NDLEA, adding that the applicant was a flight risk and might jump bail.

In the case of the second applicant who is an Assistant Superintendent of Police, prosecution said he was under investigation for money laundering and may face charges on same.

Kyari was on March 7, arraigned alongside four of his colleagues in the IRT, among whom are: Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu as 1st to 5th defendants, while the 6th and 7th are; Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne.

They were alleged to be drug traffickers arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The NDLEA, in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, had accused the defendants of conspiracy, obstruction and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

Meanwhile, the judge has adjourned till April 27, for ruling of review of fact in the case of the two defendants who pleaded guilty to the charge.

