Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu, Lagos Lawmakers Felicitate Tinubu at 70





Deji Elumoye, Udora Orizu in Abuja and Segun James

President Muhammadu Buhari, Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and members of Lagos State House Assembly, among others have felicitated former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 70th birthday anniversary on March 29, 2022.

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined members, leaders and chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in rejoicing with National Leader of the party as he celebrates his birthday.

President Buhari affirmed the contributions of the party stalwart to the political, economic and social development of the country, setting a standard in leadership, governance and philanthropy.

The President noted and hailed Tinubu’s courage, resilience, selflessness and nobility in always placing the welfare and unity of the nation above self, backed with vision of a greater Nigeria through investments in people, institutions and governments, without minding tribe or creed.

President Buhari joined family members, friends, business and political associates in celebrating the septuagenarian, who has diligently and progressively risen on the nation’s political ladder since 1992, fighting for democratic rule against many odds, angling for people-focused development and supporting visionary and purposeful leadership.

The President, therefore, prayed that the Almighty God will increase Asiwaju Tinubu, the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, in strength, good health and wisdom to keep serving the nation, and humanity.

On his part, Gbajabiamila said the Tinubu has demonstrated an uncommon and unyielding commitment to a progressive and prosperous Nigeria.

He recalled how Tinubu used his acumen to turn things around in Lagos State when he served as governor for eight years.

While noting with delight Tinubu’s contributions to Nigeria’s democracy in the past decades, he said Tinubu’s services to his fatherland are most needed at a time like this.

Gbajabiamila added that he believes the APC national leader will go down in history as one of the best and most impactful democrats Nigeria has had.

Similarly, Sanwo-Olu, has described Tinubu as “visionary, consistent, loyal, enigmatic and master strategist” whose democratic credentials are scholarly materials for study in political economy.

According to the governor, Tinubu is very consistent in his thoughts and actions about the development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

He said Tinubu has donated the greater part of his adult life for service to humanity as well as Lagos State and Nigeria, considering his contribution to democracy and good governance, especially the role he played during the aborted Third Republic and the struggle for the enthronement of democratic government after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

He said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, like a colossus bestrides Nigeria’s socio-political space with vigour and vision. He stood firmly on the side of the Nigerian people, even at the risk of losing his life and personal belongings during the dark days of the military junta. A position he took along with other progressives during the annulment of the June 12 struggle led to the end of the military interregnum and was replaced with normal government, which we all enjoy today.

“With the return to democracy, Asiwaju displayed political astuteness, courage and sagacity to save Nigeria from degenerating into a one-party state.

“His financial wizardry and economic intellect, which he put to good use as the Governor of Lagos State, has taken our dear State to a greater height. Today, Lagos is the pride of Nigeria, occupying an enviable position as the fifth largest economy in Africa.

“There are not many leaders in contemporary Nigeria that are as detribalised as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose heart accommodates every section of the country.

“On behalf of my darling wife, Ibijoke and the good people of Lagos State, as well as leaders and members of the APC, I wish our National Leader a happy birthday, long life, and sound health for him to continue his service to Nigeria,” Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed.

Meanwhile, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have described Tinubu as a political enigma, benefactor.

The lawmakers at a Special Plenary in honour of Tinubu yesterday stated that they became members of the LSHA through the magnanimity of Tinubu with most of them admitting that there are not many like him in the national polity.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa said that it was better to celebrate those who have contributed immensely to the betterment of the society like Tinubu in their lifetime that after they are dead.

Obasa said that Tinubu supported the House and to have all autonomy being enjoyed at the house.

“Tinubu is our benefactor and mentor, to our colleagues, this is the man who had made the difference.

“We want to recognise his contributions to the development of our democracy especially in Lagos. Today, we have reasons to celebrate him,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Mr. Setonji David, described Tinubu as bold, strategic, focus, open-minded and talent hunters.

“If Asiwaju becomes the President, Nigeria will be better for it,” David said.

Also, Mr. Gbolahan Yishawu described Tinubu as an exemplary and extra-ordinary leader, who had sacrificed himself as a seed for others to grow.

Contributing, Mr. Jude Idimogu (Oshodi-Isolo II) described Tinubu as a detribalised Nigerian, who had helped and accommodated many non-indigene both at the state and federal level.

In his view, Mr. Rotimi Makinde (Ifako/Ijaiye II) appreciated the speaker for putting the special parliamentary to honour the former governor.

Makinde noted that he was one of the living beneficiaries of Tinubu during his first term as the governor of the state.

According to him, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is our mentor and we will continue to pray for him for long life and prosperity.

Mr. Rotimi Abiru (Shomolu II) celebrated Tinubu for laying the template for modern Lagos in creating the modern Lagos State Transportation Management Agency (LASTMA), Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Public Defendant.

In his contribution, Mr. Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu I) said he was a democrat leader that left a very comfortable job to fight for this nation to change the course of the state.

