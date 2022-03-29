APC Lauds Media for Effective Coverage of Convention

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lauded the media for the coverage of its extraordinary national convention which took place at the weekend in Abuja.

Its media subcommittee has, therefore, commended the media for the successful conduct of its national convention in Abuja, saying the role of the media in such an event cannot be ignored.

The Secretary of the Publicity Subcommittee, Mallam Garba Shehu, said in a statement in Abuja yesterday that publicity was critical to creating public awareness of any issue.

He explained that without the contributions of the mass media, the convention wouldn’t have attained the degree of success it had achieved.

According to Garba, “we are particularly impressed with the maximum publicity accorded the convention by the press and their patience to withstand inconveniences in the course of covering the event.”

He stressed that, in a democracy, the press plays a significant role in creating public awareness of political events and issues, explaining that majority of the citizens depends mainly on the media to gain information about the government or political activities.

“The level of commitment that you dedicated to the coverage of the event went a long way to bring about the success of the APC national convention. Besides, members of the media were also able to provide analyses and insights on the convention, thereby helping members of the general public gain knowledge of the issues and candidates,” Garba said.

On behalf of the Subcommittee, the Presidential spokesman expressed regrets for any difficulties encountered by journalists in their coverage of events and expressed the hope that none of such incidents, if any, will be allowed to happen in the future.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

