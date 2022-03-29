2023 Presidency: Northern Youth Group Plans to Purchase Form for Sylva

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As many presidential hopefuls begin obtained nomination forms preparatory to the 2023 general election, a political group, Arewa Youths Awareness Group for Sylva 2023, has vowed to buy one for former Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Timipre Sylva, to join in the race.

The group said they have conceptualised the idea to urge Sylva, who is the Minister of State for Petroleum, to contest for president in 2023.

The National Chairman of the group, Saadu Muhammed, and Secretary General, Lawan Abubakar Yelwa, jointly made their position known while speaking to journalists on the outcome of their meeting in Bauchi yesterday.

According to Sa’adu, they are only waiting for the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to commence the sale of the nomination forms to enable them to purchase it for him, their preferred candidate.

He explained that they would contribute money from their pockets to purchase the form for Sylva, since the party has zoned its presidential slot to the South.

Sa’adu said: “Our conviction as youths is borne out of the experience, expertise and commitment of the minister. What endeared us and indeed most Nigerians to this gentle technocrat and administrator is his passion and personal conviction to issues of welfare of Nigerians, security and opportunities.”

He further explained that having carefully consulted the necessary individuals and groups, they have resolved to collectively and massively canvass support from both women and youths in the 19 northern states for Sylva.

The chairman of the youth group appealed to the leadership of the APC to ensure that Sylva is picked as its presidential standard bearer for the 2023 general election.

On his part, the Secretary-General of the group, Lawan Abubakar Yelwa, called on Nigerians at all levels to support the minister in his bid to move the country forward.

They noted that the former governor is eminently qualified to lead Nigeria if given all the needed support by stakeholders, adding that he is fit for the highest office at this time and needs to be brought on board to lead the unification struggle

