2023: Ijaw Youths Slam Jonathan, Akpabio, Amaechi, Others over Presidential Ambition

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Youths under the aegis of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, have expressed displeasure over the unseriousness of South-south politicians to publicly declare their interest to contest the 2023 presidential election in their various political parties.

The IYC President, Mr. Peter Igbifa, in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the youths’ anger was directed at the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio; former President Goodluck Jonathan; Transport Minister, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi; Petroleum Minister of State), Mr. Timipre Sylva; Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele; oil magnate and founder of Belemaoil Producing Limited, Tein Jack-Rich.

Igbifa said as the political clock ticked away and the presidential primary elections of the two major political parties, Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), drew closer, it was disheartening that none of the above mentioned personalities had made public their interests to contest the tickets.

Describing the race for the Presidency as a serious business, the IYC leader explained that winning the ticket of a major party for such election required advanced preparations and nationwide consultations.

Igbifa, however, hailed the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, for making a public declaration of his interests to contest the presidential ticket of his party.

He said Wike declared his interest despite attempts by northern political leaders in the PDP to intimidate him and corner the ticket of the party for their zone.

He said: “In the South-west, Senator Bola Tinubu, has upped his game. In the North, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and the Sokoto State Governor, Waziri Aminu Tambuwal have made public declarations of their intentions and started consultations.

“In the South-east, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Ebonyi State Governor, MR. Dave Umahi and former Senate President Pius Anyim have stepped out to declare their ambitions.”

Igbifa, however, lamented that in the South-South, those with interests were treating their ambitions with kid’s gloves without summoning required political will to pursue them.

He said their postures had kept the stakeholders in the geopolitical zone in political confusion with the South-south assuming an image of a no direction orphan ahead of the election.

Igbifa said: “We are happy that Wike has blazed the trail. He, no doubt has a bragging right for the PDP ticket. His courageous declaration has silenced what we perceived to be organised intimidation from the PDP political leaders from the North.

“Jonathan has not decided on his ambition. He has not mustered courage to confirm rumours linking him to the APC. Is Jonathan waiting for the ticket of the APC to fall on his lap. Amaechi is busy behaving like a comedian and treating his ambition like a joke. Is he waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari to publicly anoint him first?

“Sylva is playing to the gallery, snapping and posting studio pictures. Emefiele looks confused. He doesn’t know whether to resign his appointment as the CBN governor.

