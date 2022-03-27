Momodu: I Have What It Takes to Win 2023 Presidential Election

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu at the weekend said that he possessed requirements to win the 2023 presidential election.

Momodu, the publisher of Ovation Magazine, added that he was a unifier, who would help to promote the unity of the country, thereby urging his party to provide a level playground for aspirants irrespective of region.

He said this remark Friday at the People Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Abuja where he picked up the expression of interest and nomination forms.

He said: “I humbly come into this political contest with a pedigree of integrity, reputation, solid education, tolerance, business acumen, sharp vision, and competence.

“I possess everything it takes to win the 2023 presidential election on behalf of my party PDP and I will be greatly honoured to get the ticket and support of my party for this purpose,” he said.

The Ovation Magazine publisher also urged the party to align with morally upright aspirants who are keen to work for the good of Nigeria.

He also said the 2023 election is time for Nigerians to stand against those he describes as career politicians who are bent on running the country aground.

Momodu had in January made his intention to run for the 2023 presidential race known to the PDP Chairman. He joins the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal and popular politician and businessman Peter Obi in the race under the same party.

