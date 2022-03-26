Onakpoya Dazzles at Debut Album Launch

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

After years of grooming people, composing songs and helping people live their dreams in the Nigerian gospel music scene, gospel music star, Glory Onakpoya has finally released his debut album titled, “Awesome Wonder”. The talk of the town album launch which took place recently at Vabtage Studio and Event Centre located in the Fadeyi axis of Lagos Mainland has continued to dominate conversations among music enthusiasts in the gospel music community.

The inspirational album described as a magical work of heavenly-inspired songs took a period of five years of intense work to pull off the historic album. Better known for his originality and unmatched musical skills, Glory Onakpoya is a man of many parts – he’s a gospel music minister, vocal coach, award-winning songwriter and composer of international repute. It’s no surprise that Glory’s album launch attracted who is who in the gospel music scene.

As expected, the album launch kicked off in grace with opening prayers and praise session. The master of ceremony for the day introduced to the high-flying guests Glory Onakpoya, the host of honour and welcomed other important guests to the high table. Major highlight of the day was the electrifying performance of the celebrant, Glory Onakpoya who performed one of the songs on the album titled Overflow.

To the admiration of the guests, other performances from the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG followed. Top on the list of eminent personalities at the album launch include Dr. Victoria Michaels, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN), Alapere Chapter Lagos State delegates, Rev. Henry Uwota, PFN Alapere Secretary, Rev. Dr. Iyke Abbe, Rev. Remedy, biological mother, close friends and families of the host artiste, Glory Onakpoya.

Other highlight were motherly blessings from Glory Onakpoya’s mother and Dr. Victoria Michaels and other anointed ministers of God. The unforgettable day was wrapped up in glory with official album release and photographs.

