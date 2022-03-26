Hyundai Nigeria Launches new High-tech Santa Fe, Elantra

Bennett Oghifo

Hyundai Nigeria Limited has launched both the new Santa Fe SUV and Elantra saloon into the nation’s market.

Compared with the models they replaced, the two vehicles come with improved styling, comfort, equipment and segment leading safety features.

Addressing newsmen at a media launch held yesterday at the Hyundai showroom, Victoria Island, Lagos, the company’s head of sales and Marketing, Mr. Gaurav Vashisht described the new Santa Fe as a product of continuous research into making Hyundai vehicles safer and more comfortable for customers.

Unlike its predecessor, the new Santa Fe provides ample seating for a family of seven and elevated the elegantly styled, high-technology SUV to another level, leading to a significant improvement in collision safety and maximizing vehicle stability on top of larger interior space.

“Mr. Vashisht stated, “Hyundai SANTA FE has made a brilliant start to the new year, gaining wide recognition by top tier global automotive awards, winning top titles in Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award, Large SUV of the Year at 2022 What Car? Award, and U.S. News 2022 Best Car for the Money, affirming the SANTA FE as an innovative choice among large SUVs in combining family convenience with adventurous unrivaled presence on the road.”

Being appraised as the best car for money, the SANTA FE has been successful in combining the quality and value measures as a modern day SUV. The New Santa Fe, coming to 2022 with a refreshed design from the exterior and interior, has also gained an array of novelty features and an enhanced dynamic driving experience, providing the balance of optimal performance and comfort, giving the driver the choice of driving modes that suite every road or driving situation, ensuring an unparalleled ride experience for both the driver of the different family members.

Mr. Vashisht stated further: “This wide recognition of Hyundai’s SANTA FE in the eyes of automotive experts and enthusiasts is a strong indication of the added value that the SUV is bringing to the market, having proven for many years now to be Hyundai’s potent class-leading contender in the large SUV segment across the world.”

The Fourth-generation SANTA FE , which came with a bold new design, and of the bouquet of “Smart Sense” safety features, boasts a strong stance with an overall Length of (mm)4,785 mm, and a Width of (mm)1,900 mm. The 2022 SANTA FE provides a wide choice of family-oriented features, starting from flexible seat variations. 2nd and 3rd Row Seats & Space, One-Touch Walk-in & Folding, and Smart Power Tailgate.

SANTA FE is among the safest in its class, receiving the maximum Five-Star safety rating from Euro NCAP safety assessment program.

The All-new, 7TH generation, Hyundai Elantra has undergone significant changes, delivering the most progressive in-vehicle experience in its class.

Longer, wider and more aggressive than the sixth-generation model, the 2022 Elantra boasts a wide range of advanced technologies and features. It marks another step forward for the Elantra brand, which first hit the roads 30 years ago (1990).

Bringing the Elantra to life is the premium finishing to both the exterior and interior, reflected through Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity. The Elantra is also equipped with an elaborative design chassis, allowing the driver to experience the sporty feel of the design.

With these new improvements, the Elantra becomes the most compact sedan that the next generation wants to drive, providing better mobility experience than before.

The Elantra stands out on the roads with its bold style. At the front, the combination of a wide cascade grille, connected to the headlamps and a bold bumper provides a more robust front look.

The parametric-pattern cascade grille across the front mask creates a futuristic look, while the sharp edge shaped bumper bottom moulding and air curtain intakes are also core features.

The side of the Elantra is accentuated with its rich volume and sensual lines. The new model boasts of core features including a longer hood, elegant roofline, and side character-line with sharp edges, which showcases a sporty look.

In addition, the trimmed parametric jewel surfaces bring out a three-dimensional style. While the two outside wing mirrors match with the sharp design elements of the vehicle.

The sporty effect is also reflected more prominently on the alloy wheel designs, which come in 16 and 17inch alloy wheels.

Just like the front and side, the Elantra has been enhanced at the rear with the horizontal line-based rear design, showcasing a stable stance and futuristic technology.

As well as parametric detail finishing to the LED rear combination lamps, the black deck garnish at the bottom of the glass creates a coupe-like style, while the three-dimensional bumper garnish

enhances its presence on the road. Completing the finished look is the sleek-edge finishing of the trunk lid, providing maximum sophistication and sensual appeal.

The quality of the exterior is replicated inside with the increase in size, providing more space, comfort and practicality for passengers.

The Smartstream G2.0 MPI – 6-speed automatic engine, which has a maximum power of 159ps/6,200rpm and a maximum torque of 19.5kg.m/4,500rpm, is an improved fuel-efficient engine. The Gamma 1.6 MPI (127.5ps/6,300rpm and 15. 77kg.m/4,850rpm) is also available, offering a smoother performance.

With Hyundai continuing to focus on safety innovation, the Elantra is equipped with a wide range of features that aim to protect passengers.

Occupant protection is enhanced by Elantra’s very rigid structure that absorbs sound and vibration. The six standard airbags: front, front side and side curtain and the soft and comfortable braking system also provide additional safety.

Drivers and passengers can also take advantage of new technology safety features, including a Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) that detects and reminds the driver to check the rear seat doors. It is also equipped with a wireless smartphone charger, helping prevent overheating and offering faster charging.

“In the last three decades, the Elantra has continued to evolve over its generations with each of the six editions representing a significant step forward in design, style and technology,” Mr. Vashisht recalled, adding, “The seventh generation of the Elantra is no different and one that raises the bar in its segment.

“From top to bottom, the Elantra has been redesigned, making it more stylish and sophisticated than before. We look forward to customers experiencing these unparalleled driving experiences across the Middle East and Africa region in what is one of Hyundai’s most loved models.”

Customers can choose from nine colour exterior choices – Phantom Black, Polar White, Fluid Metal, Electric Shadow, Fiery Red, Lava Orange, Intense Blue, Cyber Grey and Amazon Grey.

Like all other Hyundai models sold and still on sale in Nigeria,” Vashisht Stressed, “the two newly launched Santa Fe and Elantra are assembled in Nigeria by Nigerians.”

“Like other models on sale across the country, the two newly launched SUV and Sedan also benefit from the over 30 years of nationwide aftersales network facilities of Stallion Group. And because they are locally assembled, they are vehicles you can drive with peace of mind in the country, they are tropicalized,” Vashisht added.

