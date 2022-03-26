FRSC Threatens to Arrest, Prosecute Underage Drivers in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Katsina State, has threatened to arrest and prosecute underage drivers in the state as part of its efforts to tame the spate of accidents in the state.

The state FRSC Sector Commander, Ali Tanimu, disclosed this at a townhall meeting with traditional rulers, corps members, and the leadership of commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators held at the office of Magajin Garin Katsina.

He explained that the underage drivers will be arrested along with their parents and will face punishment in accordance with the law in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

Tanimu warned parents to desist from allowing their children below the age of 18 to drive, urging them to assist the FRSC in its quest to overcome road accidents to save the lives of innocent citizens in the country.

According to him, “The law banning children below the age of 18 years to drive any vehicle is still enforced and the FRSC is ready to deal with anybody that violates the law.”

The sector commander, however, warned motorists against using unregistered vehicles and motorcycles in the state.

He explained that terrorists now use unregistered motorcycles and vehicles to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens in communities across the state.

Tanimu said that it is cumbersome to trace unregistered motorcycles when they are reported stolen, describing it as a pitiful situation where a claimant could become the thief if his stolen bike was eventually registered by the other person who stole it.

He reiterated that stolen motorcycles are being used by bandits to perpetrate crime without a trace but if registered, it would be difficult for anyone to carry out any crime without being caught by security personnel.

