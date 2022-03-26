Clark Challenges Scholars, Researchers to Document Things on Niger Delta

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa



Foremost Ijaw national leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has urged Ijaw and Niger Delta scholars and researchers to make deliberate efforts to consciously carry out more documentation of the issues that constitute the Niger Delta question in the Nigerian State.

Clark also challenged Ijaw and Niger Delta leaders and stakeholders to support projects and initiatives aimed at documenting the culture and the struggles of the people of the region for the benefit of younger generations.

He spoke at the official public presentation and launch of a book entitled, ‘Culture, Environment and The Niger Delta Question: A Festschrift in Honour of Professor Benjamin Okaba’, who is the President of Ijaw National Congress, held at the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, on Thursday.

The 486-page book with 35 chapters edited by Prof. Edet Abasiekong and Dr. Raimi Lasisi, was written by 47 contributors, including academics, many of whom were mentored by Okaba, who is currently the Dean, School of Post-Graduate Studies, Federal University, Otuoke.

Clark, represented by a former Nigeria Ambassador to the Scandinavian countries, Boladei Igali, said, “Sometimes, people associate the Niger Delta with only oil but there is a lot to talk about the Niger Delta. I think there is a lot of study to be done in the region.

“Ijaw and Niger Delta leaders have to be more interested in funding a lot of research on the Niger Delta. We must be able to document and gather data and publish so that the younger ones can have what to fall back on. This is a wakeup call for all of us.”

He described Okaba as a great Ijaw man, noting that the book is “a wide kaleidoscope of knowledge” as it touches on all areas of the Niger Delta.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was represented by a former Bayelsa State Commissioner for Education, Tobias James, while unveiling the book said that the INC president had made giant strides in his academic career and deserved the honour bestowed on him.

Also speaking, the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri who was represented by his Technical Adviser on Higher Education, Isaiah Stephen, praised Okaba for his scholarly attainment and recommended the book for all higher institutions.

In their separate remarks, the chairman of the occasion and monarch of Kala Ogoloma in Rivers State, Goddy Idikisime-Olunwa, and the Vice-Chancellor of FUO, Prof. Teddy Adias represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Chris Onyema, said they were impressed by the activities of Okaba as a cerebral academic and activist.

“As a social ecologist, Prof. Okaba’s scholarship interrogates the undue suffering in the Niger Delta because of the extreme violation of the people’s environmental rights and environmental goods,” Adias stated.

Okaba thanked the editors and contributors of the book for honouring him with a Festschrift, noting that “it is a demonstration of people’s acknowledgment of my little contribution by way of mentorship and tutorship.”

The INC chief said he was humbled by the recognition and celebration of his modest contribution in the areas of culture, environment and the Niger Delta question in theory and practice, adding that the honour would spur him to render more service to Ijaw land.

